Namibia: Pick-Up Points for Genocide Remembrance Day Revised

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology on Saturday announced revised pick-up points for the Genocide Remembrance Day commemoration in Windhoek.

The revision facilitates the smooth transport of attendees to and from the event at Parliament Gardens.

Municipal buses will begin pick-ups at the following locations from 07h00 on 28 May:

John Pandeni constituency at A Shipena, UN Plaza, Wanaheda bus stop, Soweto Market, Grysblock bus stop and Freedomland Mobile Police Station.

Katutura Central constituency at Malaka Draai bus stop, Damara bus stop, Single Quarter bus stop, Soccer House, Gemengde, Miami, Old Rank 7 and Pick and Pay (Old Black Chain) bus stops.

Tobias Hainyeko constituency at the Woman Centre, Rank 88, Olyeeta Market, Okahandja Park open market, Okahandja Park four-way, Oshitenda bus stop, the constituency office and rank 80/80.

Moses Garoeb constituency at Ombili bus stop, Moses Garoeb constituency office, Havana, Kabila and Omulunga bus stops.

Khomasdal constituency at 7 De Laan and 8 De Laan bus stops, Otjomuise shops, Otjomuise bus stops 1, 2 and 3, Augustinium gate, Otjomuise fire station, Khomasdal Stadium, Gemeentskap Hall, Khomasdal Community Hall, and VTC gate.

Samora Machel constituency at Greenwell Matongo bus stop, Oshakati Service Station bus stop, Ivory Coast (Monte Cristo Road), Matshitshi bus stop, including all Havana suburbs - Soccer Field Green Mountain Road, as well as all three bus stops in Eveline Street.

Windhoek Rural constituency at Mix settlement, Groot Aub settlement, Dordabis, Nauaspoort, and Khanubeb.

Windhoek East and West constituencies at Suiderhof bus stop, Eros Post Office, Hidas Shopping Centre bus stop, University of Namibia main campus, International University of Management main campus, Namibia University of Science and Technology main campus, and Khomasdal campus.

Members of the public are advised to be on time and avoid carrying weapons.

Buses from other regions will depart at 06h00 on 27 May from the respective governor's office, or constituency office in the case of Khorixas.

"Members of the public who wish to attend the commemoration are advised to register at the governor's offices in their respective regions in advance," says the ministry.