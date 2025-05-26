Liberia: Bong County - Lawmaker Proposes University Status for Technical College.

Gbarnga, Bong County - May 25, 2025: In a move aimed at advancing higher education in Bong County, Representative Robert Flomo Womba of District #4 has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives seeking to elevate the Bong County Technical College (BCTC) to full university status.

Speaking to the media in Gbarnga over the weekend following the bill's submission on Friday, Rep. Womba described the proposed legislation as a transformative step toward expanding educational opportunities in the county and across Liberia.

"This bill is not just about changing a name; it's about broadening access to quality education and equipping young people in Bong and beyond with the tools they need to compete globally," Womba said. "Upgrading BCTC to a university will enable it to offer advanced degree programs, attract highly qualified faculty, and secure increased academic and financial support from both the government and international partners."

Established in 2010 and located in Gbarnga, BCTC currently offers associate and bachelor's degree programs in disciplines such as agriculture, engineering, education, and business. However, Rep. Womba stressed that the institution's current technical college status constrains its growth potential, faculty recruitment, and ability to introduce postgraduate programs that are vital to national development.

"BCTC has outgrown its current framework. The students, faculty, and broader community deserve an institution that reflects their ambition," he noted. "Transitioning to university status will allow us to introduce master's programs, enhance research, and retain academic talent in the region."

If enacted into law, the bill would mandate the Ministry of Education and the National Commission on Higher Education to oversee BCTC's transition into Bong County University. This transition would involve expanding academic offerings, increasing the institution's budget, upgrading infrastructure, and establishing governance structures appropriate for a fully accredited public university.

The proposal has received widespread support from local stakeholders, including traditional leaders, youth organizations, and civil society groups, all of whom have long advocated for greater access to higher education in Bong County.

Students at BCTC have also welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism about the opportunities a university status would bring.

"Being able to graduate from a university right here in Bong will make a huge difference," said Martha Kollie, a third-year education major. "It means we can dream bigger without having to leave our home county."

The bill has been forwarded to the House Committee on Education for review and will later be debated on the House floor. Upon approval, it will proceed to the Senate for concurrence before being presented to the President for final endorsement.

Rep. Womba remains confident that the proposal will receive bipartisan support.

"This is not a political issue. Education is the backbone of national development," he stated. "I believe every lawmaker who cares about the future of our youth will stand behind this cause."

As the bill makes its way through the legislative process, residents of Bong County remain hopeful that the long-awaited dream of a university in their county will soon be realized.