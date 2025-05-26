Liberia: 'PR Stunts Over Crumbs' - Youth Activist Criticizes Police IG

Monrovia — The frequent press conferences held by the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police over surface-level gestures and donations have drawn the ire of a Liberian youth activist, Randy Nuch Brickson.

"The Inspector General of Police is showcasing a troubling lowering of standards in our expectations of leadership and service delivery," he said.

Brickson's comments come against the backdrop of a recent donation of 25 breathalyzers and disposable nitrile gloves from African Union Trading Company. The donation, according to the AUTC, was meant to aid the police in their fight against Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

About a month ago, the Liberia National Police also held a press conference for the donation of 25 scooters from a Chinese businessman. The press conference was preceded by another with the donation of cones from a Liberian businesswoman.

"It is disappointing to see the IGP hold a press conference to showcase a donation of just 25 alcohol detectors [breathalyzers] in a country with over 3,000 police officers and 151 stations nationwide."

He said that while support to law enforcement is crucial and must be appreciated, publicly celebrating a minimal donation as a transformational breakthrough is mediocrity at its highest.

"Instead of channeling energy into strategic reform, capacity building, or advocating for robust government investment in the Liberia National Police, we see PR stunts over crumbs."

Listing key action points he thinks the LNP needs to address, Brickson called for police depots nationwide to be equipped with modern tools and training, reforms to build public trust and professionalism, and the celebration of tangible milestones instead of surface gestures.

He called on the Police to use their many press conferences to advocate for more budgetary support to the force, rather than looking forward to the goodwill of strangers, as it diminishes its image.

"True leadership calls for vision, not vanity. Liberia deserves better, and we must demand more."