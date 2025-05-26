Nigeria: Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe Hospitalised After Unauthorised Chest Kick On Movie Set

26 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has been hospitalised after his colleague, Zubby Michael, kicked him in the chest during a film shoot.

The actor's management, who disclosed this on his Instagram page on Sunday, stated that he is currently receiving treatment for internal bleeding.

According to the management, the kick on the actor's chest was not part of the scripted scene.

They also posted a video showing the moment Michael kicked the actor in the chest.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Nnadiekwe 🇳🇬 (@godwin_nnadiekwe)

In the video, Michael stepped out of a vehicle, vaulted over a barricade outside a residence, and launched a kick at Nnadiekwe as he appeared.

Unauthorised kick

Following the incident, Michael walked into the building.

Nnadiekwe's management did not disclose the name of the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Their post read: "He (Nnadiekwe) is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick on the chest during filming with his colleague Zubby Michael. We are committed to providing the best possible care and will ensure timely updates are shared with the public and the AGN board.

"We appreciate your concern and well wishes for Godwin at this time. Keep Godwin in your thoughts. The kick was neither scripted nor previously agreed upon for clarity's sake. It was an unauthorised action, entirely outside the director's planned vision and blocking, and occurred without consent."

As of press time, Michael has not responded to the allegation.

PREMIUM TIMES checked the 40-year-old actor's social media pages and found that the only post was a clip from a movie in which he was featured.

Nnadiekwe is known for movies like Ikemefuna, Zikora, The Pride of Oyim, and Mustapha.

