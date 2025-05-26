Liberia: Speaker Koon Admits Koffa's Ouster Was Political Payback Against Opposition CDC

Monrovia — House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has confessed that the removal of former Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa was driven by political motives rather than the ethical breaches previously cited by lawmakers.

Speaking during a community engagement in the West Point community on Friday, May 23, Speaker Koon publicly apologized to Liberians for the prolonged legislative crisis that followed Koffa's ouster, a crisis that nearly paralyzed the House of Representatives for seven months.

"Let me apologize for the tension we created that embarrassed the government and you, the Liberian people," Koon stated. He admitted that the decision to remove Koffa stemmed from a desire to ensure political alignment between the legislature and the ruling establishment, echoing what had occurred during the CDC-led government under Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

"A Speaker from the ruling party helps drive the government's development agenda," Koon declared to the crowd, many of whom had previously questioned his legitimacy.

Attempting to address that criticism head-on, he added, "I know many of you referred to me as the 'Chinese Speaker' or the 'illegitimate Speaker,' but today I stand before you as the duly elected and legitimate Speaker of the House," drawing applause and chuckles from sections of the audience.

However, his confession now directly contradicts the narrative upheld for months by the so-called "Majority Bloc" -- the group of lawmakers who insisted that Koffa's removal was grounded in ethics and accountability. Koffa had been accused of practicing private law while serving as a legislator and mismanaging US$9.7 million during his time as Deputy Speaker, allegations said to violate House Rules 45.1 and 45.2. The bloc insisted that his removal was necessary to restore integrity to the House.

That version of events unraveled when the Supreme Court ruled in April 2025 that Koffa's removal was unconstitutional. By then, however, Koon had already taken over as Speaker. Now, his own words have cast fresh doubt on those previous claims, confirming what many had long suspected -- that Koffa's ousting was more about partisan power play than principles.

The backlash has been swift and fierce, especially on social media. Morris McCarthy, a Liberian journalist studying in the United Kingdom, said he was stunned by Koon's openness, writing, "Mmm... Liberia. Imagine such a statement from a leader, especially the third in command of the country."

Liberians at home echoed that outrage. One user, Ma Nancy Son, joked that "the witch doctor must have put something to your throat today to confess ooh," while Kalifala Despora Kromah added that "after becoming the legitimate Speaker, he's still embarrassing the government and his colleagues."

Others questioned whether Koon's apology was sincere or opportunistic. Mohammed P Sheriff remarked, "I know you will still become 'Chinese Speaker' before your regime comes to an end. Ehn we here." Another commenter, Samuel T Willie Lewis, predicted electoral consequences, saying, "He will be the next Speaker to go for election in 2029 and don't come back. Let's watch and see."

Skepticism over Koon's motives also came from James Prince Freeman, who wondered, "If Koon was not going to win the Speaker position by force, was he going to apologize to the people of Liberia?" Nathaniel Beyan Koboi went further, questioning Koon's academic role, saying, "Is this chap teaching the graduate program at UL? What a pity!"

Even political figures joined in the criticism. Chairman Titus Oded King expressed concern about Koon's public conduct, asking, "Who is guiding the Speaker's activities in public? He speaks loosely." Meanwhile, Russell D. T. Dweh Jr. summarized the mood succinctly: "Confession taking place ownpa."

Koon's confession, intended perhaps to clear the air, has instead intensified public distrust in the country's political leadership and reopened questions about transparency and integrity in the House of Representatives.