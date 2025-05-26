Liberia: LCC Refutes 'Defamatory' Claims, Reaffirms Confidence in Current Leadership

Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has strongly rejected recent "false and defamatory" statements made by Bishop Torgbor E. Dixon of the Don Stewart Christ Pentecostal Church and Bishop Joseph Gardea Johnson III of the Restoration Baptist Church, calling the accusations misleading and a deliberate attempt to undermine the Council's leadership.

In a statement issued last week, the LCC defended its current administration under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr., crediting it with restoring credibility, strengthening governance, and expanding development-focused partnerships over the past two years. The Council noted that its operations are guided by a revised constitution adopted in 2023 and ratified by its General Assembly, which emphasizes transparency, accountability, and procedural integrity.

"The leadership of Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr., is fully supported by the Executive Council and endorsed by LCC chapters across all 15 counties," the statement issued through Rev. Dr. Christopher Wleh Toe, I General Secretary of the LCC sread. "Leadership legitimacy is based on constitutional compliance, which includes active participation and the payment of dues."

The Council disclosed that both Bishop Dixon and Bishop Johnson, who are challenging the current leadership, have failed to meet these requirements. Dixon has reportedly not paid dues or participated in meetings for four years, while Johnson has done the same for two years--violations that the Council says disqualify them from questioning the current leadership under both the 2014 and 2023 constitutions.

The LCC further expressed dismay over what it described as the "disrespectful" conduct of the two bishops, along with former General Secretary Atty. James Gayflor and representatives from the Apostolic Pentecostal Church and the Concern Christian Community, who staged a walkout during the most recent Executive Council meeting.

"The Council condemns their action to walk out of the executive board meeting without due respect to the president of the Council, heads of churches, and executive members, especially after a democratic vote did not favor their position," the statement added.

Calling the incident a breach of orderly governance and mutual respect, the Council said it expects a formal written apology from those involved. It emphasized that while it remains open to dialogue and reconciliation, it will not compromise on its commitment to truth, unity, and institutional order.

The LCC concluded by urging all members and the broader Christian community to remain focused on the Council's core mission of witness, advocacy, service, and the spiritual upliftment of Liberia.