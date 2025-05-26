Liberia: Bomi Senator Dismisses Claims of Undermining Liberian Government As 'False and Unfounded'

Monrovia — Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. has condemned what he describes as "unfounded and malicious" accusations by the Government of Liberia, which he claims are intended to tarnish his reputation and intimidate opposition voices.

The Government of Liberia, on Saturday, accused Senator Snowe -- who also serves as a member of the ECOWAS Parliament -- of vowing to use his influence within the sub-regional organization to ensure the failure of the administration led by President Joseph Boakai.

According to the Ministry of Information, Senator Snowe allegedly declared his intention to "do everything possible," including discouraging foreign direct investment and making Liberia "ungovernable and unstable" until he becomes President of Liberia.

"The Government of Liberia condemns recent irresponsible and inflammatory statement made by Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe," the Ministry's statement read. "No citizen is licensed to undermine his or her own country by vowing to use ECOWAS internal institutions or other international organizations to promote selfish ambitions or plot destabilization."

The government characterized the alleged remarks as a direct threat to national peace, stability, and development. It also called on ECOWAS, the African Union, and other international partners to prevent any such plan by Senator Snowe and his collaborators from being carried out.

"The Government of Liberia calls on all sub-regional, regional and international organizations to ensure that such plan by Mr. Snowe and his collaborators to undermine and destabilize the Liberian Government is not actualized," the Ministry added.

In response, Senator Snowe, who is currently on an official assignment in the Kingdom of Sweden with the ECOWAS Parliament, expressed shock at the timing and tone of the government's statement, calling it a deliberate attempt to cast aspersions on his integrity.

"It is with deep concern and profound disappointment that I respond to an official statement... which falsely attributes to me inflammatory and irresponsible remarks intended to undermine and destabilize the Government of Liberia," Snowe said.

He added that the government's claim is "not only inappropriate but also a disturbing and deliberate attempt" to malign his character as a statesman and responsible member of the opposition.

Senator Snowe rejected the allegations, saying, "I categorically reject and condemn these allegations as entirely baseless, malicious, and politically motivated."

He denied ever making any comments that could be construed as inciting panic, promoting instability, or threatening Liberia's democratic order. He also rejected claims that he has used his ECOWAS or international networks to orchestrate actions against the Liberian Government.

Calling the Ministry's allegations an implicit accusation of treason, Senator Snowe warned such actions violate constitutional protections and undermine democracy and the rule of law.

"The irresponsible and reckless statement... amounts to nothing less than an implicit accusation of treason, one of the gravest charges under our Constitution that I do not take lightly," he said. "Such an accusation is not only wholly unfounded and defamatory but also constitutes a serious affront to the principles of democracy."

He further said the government's statement sets a dangerous precedence that threatens democratic rights, especially for those critical of the administration.

"This is part of a calculated and malicious smear campaign designed to discredit, intimidate, and silence me and other critical voices of the opposition in the national discourse," Senator Snowe added.

Following these accusations, Senator Snowe announced he will cut short his ECOWAS Parliament assignment and return to Liberia.

"I have taken the difficult decision to terminate my participation in the ECOWAS Parliament mission and return home," he confirmed. "I have formally communicated this matter to the Honorable Liberian Senate."

Senator Snowe is calling for a "full-scale immediate, independent, and comprehensive investigation" into the accusations against him.

Meanwhile, the newly established political party, Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), has criticized the government's statement against Senator Snowe as "reckless" and "anti-democratic."

The CMC described the May 24 government statement as "false, vindictive, and a direct assault on democratic freedoms."

"This reckless communication from MICAT is not only laced with falsehoods and misrepresentations -- it is a direct assault on free speech, political pluralism, and democratic values in Liberia," the CMC said. "It sets a dangerous precedent where political disagreements are framed as threats to national security, and dissenting voices are treated as enemies of the state."

The party condemned the government for publicly accusing a sitting senator without credible evidence, calling it "irresponsible" and bordering on state-sponsored intimidation.

"To publicly accuse a sitting Senator of plotting to undermine the state without a shred of verified evidence is both irresponsible and vindictive," the CMC said. "More troubling is the government's call for ECOWAS and international partners to act against a Liberian citizen on the basis of unsubstantiated claims. This is not just poor governance -- it is state-sponsored intimidation, and it must not be normalized."

The CMC warned that the government's actions threaten civil liberties and freedom of speech in Liberia.

"Political dissent is not sedition," the movement said. "The right to speak, criticize, and challenge those in power is sacred in a democracy. ECOWAS is not an extension of the ruling party's propaganda machinery. Governance is not about silencing critics -- it is about serving the people."