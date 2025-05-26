Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says she is glad to return to duty after nearly two months away on medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

"I am very happy to be back. There's so much that we need to do and I know that with our collective will, we'll do much more for our country," she said upon arrival last Friday.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang was received at the airport by President John Dramani Mahama and his spouse, Lordina, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, some ministers of state and senior government officials.

"I want to thank all Ghanaians for your prayers and goodwill messages. I can't be thankful enough. I am very grateful," the Vice President added.

"I express gratitude to the medical staff for seeing the right thing and making the right proposals and to my boss (President Mahama). That day, I don't know where you appeared from but you came and quickly set in motion what we needed to do."

Apart from family, friends and the larger Ghanaian people, she singled out businessman and philanthropist, Ibrahim Mahama, for taking special interest in her recovery.

"He stopped at nothing to ensure I had what I needed. He also came to the hospital, came to sit by me and that was healing in itself. I am very grateful," she stated.

The Vice President was flown to the UK on March 31 after a sudden illness having received initial care at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

The announcement of the Vice President's condition sparked widespread well wishes from the citizenry.

Giving the Vice President the state of affairs in her absence, President Mahama said everything was on course.

"We held the 120-day social contract (update). With all the work you did before you left, we continued and were able to present to the people of Ghana a significant percentage of the things we had promised. In all these you were missed.

"Ghana is safe, things seem to be on the right track and you've come at the right time to continue the work you so beautifully started," the President said.

The Vice President's return has elicited widespread congratulatory messages from a cross section of Ghanaians including the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

"A warm welcome back home to Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

"Samira Bawumia and I thank God for your speedy recovery and wish you all the best as you resume work," Dr Bawumia wrote on his Facebook wall upon the Vice President's return.