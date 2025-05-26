Ghana: Accra Lions Relegation Fears Mount After Hearts Defeat

26 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Lions' relegation fears intensified on Friday following a 3-1 defeat to city rivals Hearts of Oak in the capital derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The loss has plunged Lions into deeper trouble, leaving them in 16th place on the Premier League table with 35 points, with just two matches remaining to secure their top-flight status.

Hearts of Oak started the game brightly and broke the deadlock in the 11th minute through Enoch Asubonteng, who calmly slotted home to give the Phobians an early advantage.

Accra Lions, who have struggled away from home all season, responded with increased urgency and found an equaliser in the 69th minute. Lawrence Setordjie unleashed a spectacular long-range effort to level the score, but the celebrations were short-lived as he was forced off with an injury just a minute later.

The momentum swung back in Hearts of Oak's favour in the 79th minute when Kwesi Asmah restored the lead, capitalising on a defensive lapse inside the Lions' penalty area.

As Accra Lions pushed forward in search of another equaliser, their defence was once again exposed. Hamza Issah sealed the victory in the 88th minute with a clever lob over goalkeeper Daniel Afful, following a miscommunication at the back.

The defeat marks a worrying trend for Accra Lions, who have won just one of their 15 away fixtures this season. With two games remaining, they must quickly find form if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

For Hearts of Oak, the win solidifies their position in fifth place with renewed hopes of a top-four finish. They now sit just two points behind arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, keeping their ambitions alive as the season nears its climax. -Ghanafa.org

