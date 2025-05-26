Ghana: Police Grabs Varsity Lecturer Murder Suspect

The Central Regional Police Command is investigating the murder of a senior lecturer of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Prof. Mawuadem Koku Amedeker.

A suspect, identified as Joshua Karry Arthur, according to a press statement by the police, was apprehended after officers visited the lecturer's home following a missing person report filed by colleagues on May 21, 2025.

Prof. Mawuadem Koku Amedeker, until his untimely

death, was a lecturer at the Faculty of Science Education, University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Report indicated that, he was found murdered and buried behind his residence at Effutu Gyahadze in the Effutu Municipality.

The suspect was said to have allegedly slit the deceased throat, disemboweled him, and buried the body in a shallow grave behind the house.

According to the statement, deceased lecturer was reported missing on May 21, 2025 by his colleagues who had indicated to Police that all efforts to reach him had yielded no response.

It revealed that, "Police proceeded to the residence of the deceased, where the suspect was

found and arrested."

It again explained that the police also discovered some blood stains which were traced to a heap of sand about 23 metres from the house.

"Upon clearing the sand, a body believed to be that of the missing lecturer was found buried" it underlined.

The body, according to the police, was recovered and deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

"Exhibits retrieved from the suspect include two (2) Samsung Phones, a Laptop, a 50-inch television and a car key to a Toyota Fortuner, all identified as property of the deceased," the statement indicated.

Members of the university community as well as residents in the Effutu municipality described the death of the lecturer as disheartening.

The Public Relations Officer at the UEW, Ernest Azutiga, told The Ghanaian Times that, the university was saddened with the murder of the lecturer who had been contributing to the development of the institution.

He expressed optimism that the police would unravel the circumstances leading to the incident and early prosecution.