Ghana: Goldstars, Kotoko Drop Points, Nations Stretch Lead

26 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's hope of chasing the Ghana Premier League title to the final day suffered a jolt after drawing goalless with Goldstars in the battle of 'chasers' played yesterday in Bibiani.

Both side trailed the leaders, Nations FC, ahead of the match day 32 matches but yesterday's outcome meant Nations FC has stretched the lead.

Goldstars now trail them by three points and Kotoko, five.

Coach Karim Zito of Kotoko indicated after yesterday's game that the title chase was still on despite the reality that a win for Nations FC in the next game completely rules the Porcupine Warriors out of contention.

Related Articles

The stakes were high and that reflected on the performance of the day as both Kotoko and Goldstars battled each other for supremacy.

For Nations FC, the 3-0 victory over Samartex was a major leap towards a historic league triumph.

Nations had to be patient until the hour mark to fetch the opener through Emmanuel Annor.

It was greeted by incredible scenes from the sparse home crowd and that fired up the players who pushed for more.

The pressure paid off with two more goals in the 75th and 82nd minutes when Faisal Charwetey and Kelvin Ampoful scored to hand them a comfortable victory.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.