Ghana: Goldstars, Kotoko Drop Points, Nations Stretch Lead

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's hope of chasing the Ghana Premier League title to the final day suffered a jolt after drawing goalless with Goldstars in the battle of 'chasers' played yesterday in Bibiani.

Both side trailed the leaders, Nations FC, ahead of the match day 32 matches but yesterday's outcome meant Nations FC has stretched the lead.

Goldstars now trail them by three points and Kotoko, five.

Coach Karim Zito of Kotoko indicated after yesterday's game that the title chase was still on despite the reality that a win for Nations FC in the next game completely rules the Porcupine Warriors out of contention.

The stakes were high and that reflected on the performance of the day as both Kotoko and Goldstars battled each other for supremacy.

For Nations FC, the 3-0 victory over Samartex was a major leap towards a historic league triumph.

Nations had to be patient until the hour mark to fetch the opener through Emmanuel Annor.

It was greeted by incredible scenes from the sparse home crowd and that fired up the players who pushed for more.

The pressure paid off with two more goals in the 75th and 82nd minutes when Faisal Charwetey and Kelvin Ampoful scored to hand them a comfortable victory.