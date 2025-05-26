Nigeria Risks Falling Behind Without Sustainable Technology, Experts Warn

"Nigeria has the talent, the sunlight, and the need, but the speed is missing. We can either lead Africa's green revolution or watch others define it..."

As the global race toward sustainable development intensifies, technology experts have warned that the country risks lagging in critical development areas if it does not act swiftly and embrace sustainable innovations.

Andre Braun, the CEO of Wecass Braun International, issued this warning in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on Saturday, emphasising the need for future-proof solutions that support Nigeria's long-term growth and resilience against global disruptions.

"Nigeria needs the latest and most sustainable technologies," Mr Braun said, adding that the country can no longer rely on outdated systems in a rapidly evolving world.

His company, Wecass Braun, is pioneering an initiative in Lagos to bridge this gap by introducing a live showroom showcasing cutting-edge, innovative lighting and solar technologies.

One of the standout innovations is a waterproof solar carport with a modular design. Mr Braun, a former head of maintenance at the Berlin natural gas supplier GASAG, says it can be extended or configured for double-sided use, offering flexible and efficient energy solutions. "This sample can be extended in modular design," he noted.

Sustainable technology

Mr Braun warned that Nigeria risks being left behind if it fails to urgently adopt sustainable technologies that are already transforming infrastructure in other parts of the world.

He said, "If Nigeria doesn't act now, we'll play catch-up while others move ahead with more innovative, greener technologies. Smart street lights, which are currently installed in one Nigerian city but can be monitored and controlled remotely from another, highlight sustainable tech's efficiency and innovation.

"The way forward is product adoption and investing in local training and infrastructure to support long-term use. We're not just selling tech, we're building capacity. From installation to maintenance, everything is taught here. This is how we future-proof the country."

The sustainable energy expert added, "Nigeria has the talent, the sunlight, and the need, but the speed is missing. We can either lead Africa's green revolution or watch others define it.

"The future belongs to countries that act, not those that wait. Countries like Rwanda and Kenya are already investing strategically in solar energy and smart infrastructure. If Nigeria doesn't act now, we risk becoming a passive market rather than a driving force," he said.

He pointed to Rwanda's growing use of solar mini-grids and Kenya's advances in bright street lighting as models of what's possible with exemplary commitment. He said: "The technology exists, but what matters now is local adoption, training, and execution. We must stop depending on outdated systems and start investing in the future now."

Training hub

He said the Lagos showroom was designed to display products and serve as a training and innovation hub. With his background in electrical and electronic professions in Germany, Mr Braun aims to replicate a similar training culture in Nigeria.

The company plans to train employees and external learners through practical, hands-on exposure to real-world tech installations.

"Just like in Germany, we'll provide theoretical and practical training. The practical part is taught directly on the exhibits. Nigeria needs the latest and most sustainable technologies.

"These must be future-proof for an emerging and growing nation like Nigeria. We want customers and infrastructure programmes across Nigeria to rely on sustainable and future-proof products.

"We want to provide our employees and others with similar training here. Like in Germany, we will carry out the theoretical part of the training in our next-door training room. And the special thing about our open showroom is that it also serves as a practical venue for our employees and students. The practical part is taught on the exhibits.

"Our goal is to train enough people to open offices in other states so we can offer the same service nationwide. Everything is built around sustainable, long-lasting investments that our customers can trust."

The country's CEO, Wecass Braun, Forster Edward, added, "Technology is very smart. Nobody knows what fuel prices will rise to in the next few years. But the solar solution helps to provide alternative energy. That's why we are bringing better technology. It will help to save on fuel costs.

"We are starting gradually. All the infrastructure installed in the company's office proves our work. The people who will be trained will also work for us. We are putting the modules together. The training will commence in September. There will be online training for low-level personnel. The trainees will also be taken through practical processes."

As Nigeria continues to seek pathways for reliable energy and tech-driven development, experts like Braun believe that adopting sustainable technology is no longer a luxury but a strategic necessity.