According to an eloquent author, literary prizes give a superiority complex to jurors while the awarded feel smaller.

We would not dare to empanel ourselves to judge or assess like a piece of schoolwork the great writings of Merhoye Laoumaye - oh, yes, poetry is great! Who are we to dare to make it; we the Reading is so Bookul squad, known (of course) for our taste for the Belles-lettres, including particularly the Cahier des bonnes feuilles project, being around for many years in the field of literary communications; still, who are we to dare?...

The main thing is, Merhoye Laoumaye's poetry wowed us, as well as other readers. Here are some comments on Merhoye Laoumaye's poetry you can find out online: "Merhoye Laoumaye's love transcends the skies when it comes to celebrate the woman who gave birth to him, when it comes to women at all. [...] Merhoye Laoumaye is a romantic sentimentalist, a passionate advocate of women's cause."; "Bemused by bitter regrets, the poet enquired about the utter nonsense that fuel human atrocities."; "There is no doubt, underneath the aesthetic pageantry, Merhoye Laoumaye's poetry is more a committed poetry. A poetry that denounces, blames and condemns."

Thus, having read his collections of poems, La cloche et le tympan and Le silence se tait, we could not help but crystallize all the good we think of Merhoye Laoumaye's verses, by awarding him the Laurier-Vers, an award we do hope posterity will remember Merhoye Laoumaye as the pioneer of laureates, having been crowned in the year 2025. We venture to think that the poet Merhoye Laoumaye shall be willing to deign to accept this modest honor.