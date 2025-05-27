Guinea: Media Regulator Lifts Suspension On Journalist Toumany Camara

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the decision by Guinea's media regulator, the Haute Autorité de la Communication (HAC), to lift the suspension of journalist Toumany Camara and his news website Presse Investigation (www.presseinvestigation.com).

The announcement was made on May 21, 2025, in Conakry during the three-day Forum on the Future of the Press in Guinea--a high-level event bringing together government officials, media professionals and other stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities in the country's media sector.

According to the HAC, the decision followed a formal request from the Union of Media Professionals of Guinea (SPPG).

Camara was suspended on April 28, 2025, for three months following a complaint by Aissata Beavogui, Director of the mining company Predictive Discovery, who accused the journalist of defamation and insults.

The MFWA commends the HAC for lifting the suspension and appreciates its responsiveness to concerns raised by the SPPG. We urge the HAC to strengthen its engagement with the SPPG and other stakeholders in the media sector to foster a more enabling environment for journalism and media freedom in Guinea.