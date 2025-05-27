Nigeria: One Year After Suspension, Federal Govt Resumes $300 Helicopter Landing Fee

One year after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, suspended the collection of a $300 helicopter landing fee, the Ministry has once again reintroduced the fee.

LEADERSHIP reports that Keyamo after widespread criticism by aviation stakeholders on the legality of the payment to a private firm, NAEBI Dynamic Concept, suspended the levy.

He, however, said that further actions on the matter would be taken after a review committee submits its report for scrutiny.

The Minister, while suspending the levy, hinted that the committee held a meeting with the executives of the AON on the issue, which prompted the suspension of the levy.

He said, "Following a meeting with the AON executive on the issue bordering on helicopter landing levies collection at aerodromes, helipads, airstrips and others, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has temporarily suspended the enforcement granted Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd, by the Federal Government, as consultants to collect such levies.

"The suspension is with effect from 30th May, 2024. This, the minister said, is a result of clamour for review by some stakeholders in the industry.

"Accordingly, Keyamo has constituted a Committee with members drawn up from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant Agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd who are charged to look into the issues raised by concerned Stakeholders and submit a Report on or before end of June 2024."

However, in a new twist, the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), announced the reintroduction of the helicopter landing levy and payment to the same Private Firm, NAEBI Dynamic Concept.

NAMA, in a circular signed by the general manager, Air Traffic Control Operations, Akut D.S., directed NAEBI Dynamic Concept to commence immediate collection of the levy.

The circular titled, "Authority to Collect Helicopter Landing Levy by Messrs NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Ltd" was dated May 15, 2025, and directed to the General Manager, Commercial, NAEBI Dynamic Concept.

The circular said that the company was empowered to collect landing levies for air navigation services related to helicopter operations by oil companies' operations at airfields, platforms, terminals and rigs.

Also, the company is empowered, according to the circular, to collect the levies from heliports, helipads, airstrips and aerodromes in line with its contract.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The circular declared that by this signal, the company would invoice the respective companies, directing that there should be strict compliance.

It could be recalled that NAMA had last November said that it would recommence the collection of the controversial $300 landing levies from helicopter operators.

However, stakeholders have once again queried the collection of the fee and choice of the company, wondering about the structure NAEBI put in place to deserve such payment from helicopter companies.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an aviation expert queried whether a private firm would collect revenue on behalf of the federal government.

He, however, warned that the newly introduced levy would also disrupt oil production in the country if not properly handled.

"Most of these charterers are International Oil Companies (IOCs), and definitely, it will increase their cost of operation. Also, I know that operators will resist it because the levy is a scam," the aviation analyst said.