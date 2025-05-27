Liberia: Western Cluster Liberia Announces Resumption of Full Operations

Western Cluster Liberia Limited (WCL), one of the country's leading mining companies, has announced plans to resume full-scale operations in the Western Region of Liberia in the coming months. The company disclosed that it is finalizing key arrangements and putting in place essential infrastructure needed to support its operations.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Radio Bomi over the weekend, Henry Siboza, Head of Health Safety & Environmental Sustainability

of WCL, assured citizens that the company is committed to restarting its activities in a more sustainable and efficient manner.

"We are working out the modalities to begin full operations soon," Siboza stated. "During our previous activities, we experienced serious losses, and we had to step back and reassess. A business without profit is not a business. Now, we're doing things differently to ensure long-term success for both the company and the communities we serve."

Siboza revealed that one of the major components being prioritized is the Concentrator plant, Dedicated route - Haul road and Residential Accommodation.

Some of the issues in the past were permit suspension Road User Permit, Low grade iron ore and strip ratio of 1:9. But those areas are being worked on.

This facility, he explained, will play a crucial role in determining the grade of the ore, helping the company to process low-grade ore into high-grade material for export.

"This concentrator plant will help us increase the value of the ore before shipment. It's a significant investment, but it's necessary if we want to operate at full capacity and remain competitive," he emphasized.

For his part, the company's Community Relations Officer, Mr. Victor Johnson, spoke on the program and outlined a series of development projects Western Cluster intends to carry out as part of its resumption plan.

"We are fully aware of the expectations of the people and the impact our presence has on the local economy," Johnson said. "That's why we are not just coming back to mine; we are coming with development."

According to Johnson, the company is currently mobilizing resources to implement several major projects, including the construction of a dedicated haul road for transporting ore, the building of a residential camp for project staff, a solar power plant to ensure stable electricity at the site, and the development of a jetty to facilitate ore shipment.

"These projects are not just for the benefit of the company; they are also meant to provide employment and stimulate growth in Bomi and surrounding counties," he noted. "The concentrate plant alone will require a significant workforce. We are looking at creating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs once operations fully resume."

Johnson further explained that the company expects to secure the needed funding for these initiatives by October this year. Once the financing is in place, contracts for the various projects will be awarded to qualified companies.

"We anticipate that by October, the contracts will be signed and awarded. Implementation is scheduled to begin immediately afterward and continue through December," he said. "This will be a major boost for local contractors and skilled laborers."

He added, "Western Cluster is committed to being a partner in development. We want the people of Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Gbarpolu to see tangible benefits from our operations."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The announcement has sparked renewed hope among residents of the Western Region, many of whom have been eagerly anticipating the return of Western Cluster's operations following the suspension.

Local citizens have welcomed the news, with calls for transparency, community engagement, and adherence to environmental standards as the company resumes work.

"We are happy that Western Cluster is coming back," said a resident of Tubmanburg who called into the radio show. "But this time, we want them to work closely with the communities and fulfill their social responsibilities."

As the company makes preparations to return, the public will be watching closely to see how Western Cluster delivers on its promises of infrastructure development, job creation, and responsible mining practices.