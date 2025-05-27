Nigeria: We'll Deliver Anambra to APC, Vows Guber Candidate Ukachukwu

27 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Anambra Governorship election to be held on Nov. 8, has vowed to deliver the state to the APC.

Ukachukwu made the pledge while addressing State House Correspondents after the presentation of the APC flag to him and Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate, by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

Ukachukwu said the president charged him and his running mate to bring the state to the centre.

"He has given us a charge to go and bring Anambra to the centre, and that's what we're going to do. Anambra cannot continue to be a one-party system.

"The president was in Anambra recently and saw how ready and how charged the party people are in Anambra. He was happy about the turnout of the people that came out to receive him."

Ukachukwu said he was confident that the APC would triumph in the gubernatorial election because he and his running mate were the ones that made APGA strong.

"I was a former senatorial candidate of APGA. I left APGA with all my supporters to join APC. The Labour Party, the YPP and other political parties have joined us in the journey.

"We have over 80 groups that are lining up to join us. This makes APC bigger. It means nothing is left of APGA in the state.

"It's not the first time an incumbent will be losing an election; it happened in Zamfara, in Imo and other places. Even in Anambra, this situation is not new to us," he said. (NAN)

