South Africa: Acclaimed South African Actor Presley Chweneyagae Dies at 40

Award-winning South African actor Presley Chweneyagae, celebrated for his breakout role in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi, passed away at the age of 40.

His agency, MLA, confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, extended family, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him. While we grieve the immense loss of a remarkable talent, we celebrate the light he brought to the world. Details regarding memorial services will be shared in due course," read the statement.

Chweneyagae rose to international fame with his powerful performance in Tsotsi (2005), a South African film that won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. He earned his first Golden Horn at the South African Film and Television Awards in 2006 for the role.

Chweneyagae also starred in a local soapie, The River, as Cobra, as well as a spin-off show based on the same character.