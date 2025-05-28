South Africa: Committee On Arts and Culture Sends Heartfelt Condolences On the Passing of Tsotsi Actor

South African actor Presley Chweneyagae has died.
28 May 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture has noted with sadness the passing of the legendary stage and screen actor, Mr Presley Chweneyagae, world-famous for his role in the movie Tsotsi. The committee sends condolences to the Chweneyagae family and friends and the broader community.

The Chairperson, Mr Joe McGluwa, said Mr Chweneyagae bestowed upon himself a legendary status that few around the world will ever dispute.

"He was simple the best, distinguishable and loved what he did. He set the bar so high that it will be long before another legend is born. The world enjoyed him and loved his ability. As South Africans we were honoured to have such acting ability in our country," the Chairperson said.

He was the lead actor in the first African movie to win an Oscar award, the ultimate recognition for any actor. He passed away this week, aged 40, of natural causes related to breathing challenges.

Mr McGluwa said Cobrizi, as Chweneyagae was known, from a character he played called Cobra, would have achieved much more had he lived longer. He starred in many productions, including playing Hamlet, Mark Antony, Bottom and Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Orestes in the play Dikeledi, and so many others.

