Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Three Church Members in Ondo

27 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Three members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Akure North Council Area of Ondo state, have been abducted by gunmen.

A church member told newsmen in Akure, the state capital, that the victims were kidnapped on Monday evening while returning from the Bible Study at Kasemola area, in Ogbese community.

According to the source, " three of our members were kidnapped after bible study at Kasemola area, in Ogbese."

He confirmed that the church leaders have organized prayer warriors to intercede for the release of the kidnapped church members.

" We have reported the incident to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.

When contacted, the state police command spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the abduction of the three church members.

Ayanlade said that police detectives are already combing the forest to secure their release.

Vanguard gathered that the joint patrol of the police and Amotekun Corps are working together to track down the kidnappers and secure the release of the victims.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.