Nigeria: NPA, Dangote Partner to Expand Export Operations

·Targets $7m daily revenue through fertilizer export

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) have concluded plans to develop the nation's Marine and Blue Economy sector, with plans to ensure expansion of export operations.

Speaking yesterday during a courtesy call to the NPA headquarters in Lagos, President of the Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote explained that as the biggest customer to the NPA, it is important that the interaction between NPA and DIL is sustained.

According to Dangote, "We are here to thank the NPA for doing a great job, because as we speak today, we are the biggest or largest customer to NPA.

"I think this kind of interaction between us and them is very, very important for the growth of the industry. So, we discussed quite a lot of issues. We also discussed issues of how to deepen the Marine and Blue Economy of the nation. And we have agreed to actually work together for the benefit of Nigeria.

"The size of our own operation at Lekki alone is going to be almost 240 ships of crude, with each ship carrying one million crude each. And then we'll have products which now will amount to over 600 ships in a year.

"Then we also have our fertilizer operation, which will be loading almost eight ships. This is an operation that has never, ever been seen in the country.

"So, it's a major challenge. But with the leadership of the NPA, we are very, very comfortable that they'll be able to deliver.

"Our operations will sink if NPA doesn't give us the services we will be needing for our operations. So, the NPA will be needing a lot of support from the Federal Government because they won't be able to do these things with their own physical hands. They need equipment. They need more Tug Boats.

"We will also be putting in some few words in necessary quarters to make sure that NPA gets all the necessary assistance from the Federal Government."

In his remark, the NPA Managing Director/CEO, Abubakar Dantsoho explained that Aliko Dangote has come to the Authority to show appreciation for the dividends of the Naira for Crude sale policy of the Federal Government.

He stated: "Alhaji AlikoDangote is here to show appreciation, especially regarding the establishment of the One Stop Shop policy on Naira for Crude deal, which is being coordinated by the Nigerian Port Authority".