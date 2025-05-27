Liberia: Actionaid Liberia Launches Nationwide Activities Ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day

Monrovia — In the lead-up to Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, ActionAid Liberia has announced a weeklong series of activities aimed at raising awareness about menstrual health and gender equity under the global theme, "Together for a Period-Friendly World."

The campaign, which begins May 25, emphasizes the collective responsibility to break the silence, stigma, and systemic barriers surrounding menstruation, while also pushing for policy reforms to make menstrual products more accessible and affordable across Liberia.

Markonee Knightley, Women's Rights Manager at ActionAid Liberia, said the initiative will engage local authorities, school administrators, healthcare professionals and the public in dialogue and advocacy. The goal is to ensure that menstruation is no longer a barrier to girls' and women's education, empowerment, or access to healthcare.

"As part of our Just and Equal Communities Project, young feminist leaders are at the forefront of grassroots and national engagements," Knightley said. "We're creating safe spaces where young women can share experiences, challenge myths, and mobilize action for systemic change."

Activities will span across Montserrado and four of ActionAid's program counties, in partnership with six urban young women's movements. Highlights include:

May 25 : A digital launch and national awareness drive, including a webinar with feminist leaders, youth advocates, and the release of a 1-minute awareness video supported by a social media campaign.

May 26 : Community dialogue and listening circles led by the Young Feminist Movement in select communities, providing platforms for young women to discuss menstrual health challenges and push for better services.

May 28 : A national parade and formal presentation of the Period Justice Manifesto in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection. The manifesto will serve as a petition to government officials and lawmakers for improved menstrual health policies.

May 29: A high-level Policy Dialogue Breakfast will bring together lawmakers, key ministries, and civil society organizations to explore actionable steps to close service gaps and eliminate barriers to menstrual equity.

ActionAid Liberia will also distribute several hundred menstrual hygiene kits to selected schools and communities during the campaign, reinforcing its commitment to creating supportive environments for all menstruators.

The organization, which has operated in Liberia since 1997, focuses on advancing the rights of women, children, and marginalized communities using a human rights-based and intersectional feminist approach. It maintains a strong presence in rural and hard-to-reach areas, standing in solidarity with excluded populations.

"ActionAid Liberia is proud to be an ally in the fight for a just, equitable, and inclusive Liberia," the organization said in a statement. "We envision a society where every individual lives with dignity, free from discrimination, sexual violence, and poverty."