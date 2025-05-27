Liberia: 'We Must Revamp Liberia's Sports Sector,' Dr. Tweh Urges Government

Monrovia — Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweh, popularly known as "Original Countryman," has called on the Government of Liberia to prioritize and overhaul the nation's sports sector, describing it as a national imperative.

Speaking Friday, May 23, 2025, at the maiden awards ceremony of the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), held in the ballroom of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Dr. Tweh called for increased investment in sports infrastructure, grassroots programs, and enhanced support for sports journalists.

"We must revamp Liberia's sports sector. It must become a national priority--not just in words, but in real action," Dr. Tweh said.

He argued that Liberia's lack of progress in sports is not due to a shortage of talent but rather a lack of vision, investment, and commitment.

"Countries around the world invest heavily in sports--not only to promote national pride but to create jobs, boost tourism, and drive development. Even smaller nations like Rwanda dedicate millions to sports, recognizing its power to transform society," he said.

"Yet in Liberia, we spend a mere fraction compared to these countries. We lag behind not because of a lack of talent, but because of a lack of vision, investment, and commitment."

The Power of Sports

Dr. Tweh emphasized the unifying and healing potential of sports, noting its capacity to bridge divides and lift national morale.

"Sports is one of the rare forces that unite people across political, social, and economic lines," he said. "For many Liberians burdened by economic hardship, political uncertainty, or personal struggles, watching a game, cheering for a team, and feeling part of something greater is healing."

He praised sports journalists for their dedication and resilience despite low salaries and a lack of equipment.

"You are more than just writers--you are the heartbeat of every victory, the echo of every heartbeat, and the bridge between athletes and the public," he said.

"In a country where sports lift spirits and inspire youth, you help challenge and shape the future. Through your pen, the world sees Liberia's resilience, talent, and pride."

Dr. Tweh urged sports reporters to remain accurate, fair, and courageous in their work, even when it means telling uncomfortable truths.

"Through your writing, commentaries, broadcasts, and reporting, you bring the cheers, the goals, the heartbreaks, and the victories to life--even for those not physically present," he added.

He also commended the leadership of SWAL for organizing the ceremony and pledged L$200,000 to support its work.

SWAL Awards Ceremony

SWAL President Varmah Kamara, in his remarks, appealed for greater financial support for the organization, which he said relies largely on contributions from individuals and a few institutions.

"With better support, SWAL and sports journalists can fully cover all sporting disciplines and tell more compelling stories," Kamara said.

He promised that the awards will become an annual tradition and noted that feedback from this year's edition would be reviewed to improve future ceremonies.

Kamara extended gratitude to the National Port Authority, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority, the Original Countryman Movement, New Energy Electric Vehicle, and all individuals who contributed to the success of the event.

Held under the theme "Promoting Talent and Celebrating Greatness," the maiden SWAL Awards honored athletes, officials, and journalists across five sporting disciplines.

2025 SWAL Awards Winners

Best Sports Journalist of the Year

T. Kla Wesley Jr. - Wesley Sports

Best Photojournalist

T. Kla Wesley Jr. - Wesley Sports

Best Broadcast Media

ELBC Radio 99.9 FM

Best Print Media

Inquirer Newspaper

Best New Media/Online Journalist

Stephen Righteous Howard - DreamBig Media

Best Sports Commentator

Nathaniel Tokpah - KMTV Liberia

Emerging Journalist of the Year

Fatumata J. Barry - Kear FM

Athlete and Club Awards

Football - Most Valuable Player (Male)

Nicholas Andrews - Heaven Eleven FC

Football - Most Valuable Player (Female)

Jessica Quachie - Determine Girls FC

Basketball - Most Valuable Player (Male)

Omar Samba - Mighty Barrolle

Basketball - Most Valuable Player (Female)

Wellay T. Baar - Commissioners

Chess - Best Player (Male)

Bobby Ballah

Chess - Best Player (Female)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Georgina Sackie

Kickball - Most Valuable Player

Patience Sackie - Vision Sisters

International and Federation Honors

International Footballer of the Year

Murphy Oscar Dorley - Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

International Athletic Star of the Year

Joseph Fahnbulleh

Best Performing Federation/Association

Liberia Football Association (LFA)

Best Club President (Male)

Cassell A. Kuoh - FC Fassell

Best Club President (Female)

Grace Weah (Master Queen) - Determine Girls FC

Sports Patron of the Year

Momo Cyrus - CEO, Wologisi FC

Fan of the Year

Elijah Fahn

Best Basketball Coach of the Year

Fadel Asaad - Mighty Barrolle Sports Association

Best Football Coach of the Year