Liberia: Commissioner Doitoe Carries Out Infrastructure Project Amidst Deep Administrative Challenges

Gbor District, Nimba — In a display of commitment and resilience, the District Commissioner of Gbor Administrative District, Hon. Ernest W. Doitoe Sr., is overseeing the construction of a modern commissioner's office despite facing numerous administrative challenges since taking office nearly a year ago.

Commissioner Doitoe broke ground on the new facility just a few months after his induction in August 2024, fulfilling a promise he made to citizens during his swearing-in ceremony.

"During our induction ceremony, we committed ourselves to lobbying the county administration and the Government of Liberia to empower us with funds to construct a better office, because the one we're currently using is falling apart, and some residents have begun encroaching on the land it sits on," Commissioner Doitoe said.

The project is being funded through a $30,000 allotment from the county administration.

Now nearing completion, the compound includes a commissioner's residence, several offices, and a conference hall. Commissioner Doitoe believes the initiative will establish a centralized administrative hub vital for improved governance and service delivery in the district.

However, the project is unfolding amid serious operational constraints. Among the key challenges Commissioner Doitoe listed are the absence of an operational budget, unpaid staff, lack of stationery, and no electricity.

Speaking with The Liberian Investigator at the district headquarters in Gbor Paiyee Town, Commissioner Doitoe acknowledged the overwhelming difficulties facing the district but stressed the importance of tackling what can be solved now with local support, while continuing to lobby the national government for broader assistance.

"We cannot wait for perfect conditions to begin building our future. With the support of our people and everyone who cares to see this place improved, we can start by addressing the smaller problems while hoping the government will step in someday to help resolve the bigger ones," he stated.

Despite the prevailing obstacles, Commissioner Doitoe said he remains undeterred. He pledged to continue engaging with local stakeholders, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and international partners to secure the necessary support to fully complete and operationalize the compound.

Once completed, the facility is expected to house administrative offices, a meeting hall, and residential quarters for the commissioner.