Liberia: Speaker Apologizes for House Crisis, Says the House Needed a Ruling Party Speaker

Monrovia — House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has issued a public apology to the Liberian people for the political turmoil caused by the prolonged leadership crisis in the House of Representatives, calling the episode an embarrassment to the government and vowing to prioritize citizens' needs going forward.

Speaking Friday during a community outreach event in the township of West Point, Monrovia, Koon admitted that the legislative impasse, which paralyzed House activities for months, undermined public trust and distracted from national development goals.

"Let me apologize for the tension we created that caused embarrassment for the government and you, the Liberian people," Koon said to a crowd of residents and local leaders.

The speaker's apology marks the first public acknowledgment of responsibility from the House leadership following the bitter contest over the speakership, which drew national attention and sparked criticism from civil society and international observers.

Koon explained that the impasse stemmed from internal efforts to preserve a longstanding political tradition that favors electing a Speaker from the ruling establishment.

"We wanted to follow the tradition that was set during the time of former Speaker Bhofal Chambers, who also came from the ruling establishment," he said. "Having a Speaker from the opposition could have affected the success of the government's development agenda."

He added that aligning House leadership with the Executive is critical to ensuring legislative support for national priorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reflecting on the months of political gridlock, Koon addressed the backlash and questions surrounding his legitimacy after he initially claimed the speakership amid contested proceedings.

"I was aware many of you referred to me as the 'Chinese Speaker' or the 'illegitimate Speaker,' but today, I am proud to stand before you as the duly elected and legitimate Speaker of the House," he said, referring to public nicknames that had gained traction on social media and talk shows during the standoff.

Koon credited his eventual confirmation to the majority support of his colleagues, particularly acknowledging Montserrado County District 7 Representative Emmanuel Dahn for nominating him.

"This is why Mr. Emmanuel Dahn nominated me as Speaker, and I was voted for by the majority of my colleagues," he said.

Friday's community event marked the launch of what Koon described as a nationwide "listening tour" aimed at gathering public input on issues ranging from infrastructure to healthcare and education.

"I have come to work for you," he told the gathering. "This visit is part of our effort to hear directly from the people and ensure that your voices are reflected in national decision-making."

Hundreds of residents, local leaders and community members attended the program. Rep. Dahn, who stood beside Koon throughout the event, reaffirmed his support for the Speaker's leadership and legislative agenda.