Liberia: Grieving Father of Pregnant Woman Demands Justice After Alleged Police Beating

Monrovia — The father of a pregnant woman who died earlier this month is demanding justice and government support for her burial, alleging that a police officer is responsible for her death.

Tawer Kiatamba, the father of 28-year-old Musu Kiatamba, claims his daughter, who was five months pregnant, died on May 13--three days after allegedly being assaulted by Zone 3 Depot 1 Commander Saywon Wulah, also known as "Ricky Ross."

According to Kiatamba, the incident occurred during a police operation at a known ghetto in the Old Road area. He said his daughter questioned onlookers who began fleeing as officers approached, asking why they were running from police. That exchange, he said, led to Officer Wulah allegedly beating her with an electric wire and kicking her in the stomach during an altercation.

Kiatamba said Musu later began experiencing chest pains and recounted the incident to her aunt, who then escorted her to the police depot to demand that the officer take her to the hospital. He said the officer ignored the request.

Her condition worsened, and she was eventually taken to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, where she died.

The family said a formal complaint was submitted to police headquarters but alleges no meaningful action has been taken. Kiatamba further claims the police have repeatedly urged him to proceed with the burial without addressing the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death.

When contacted, police spokesperson Cecelia Clarke confirmed that the Liberia National Police is investigating the matter. However, she said the police have not received a formal complaint from the family.

A police press statement issued May 13 acknowledged the incident and reports circulating on social media linking the Zone 3 Depot 1 commander to the case. The LNP said it has launched a full and impartial investigation and urged the public to remain calm as the probe continues.

Meanwhile, several community members have described Officer Wulah as aggressive and abusive, accusing him of a pattern of brutality toward civilians.