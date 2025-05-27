Liberia: Rep. Womba Warns Against Veto of Bong University Bill

Gbarnga — Bong County District 4 Rep. Robert Flomo Womba has warned that any attempt by President Joseph Boakai to veto a bill seeking to elevate Bong County Technical College (BCTC) to university status could spark public backlash against the administration.

Speaking to journalists Sunday, Womba stressed the importance of upgrading the county's only community college, saying the transition would give hundreds of young people access to affordable, quality higher education.

Womba highlighted the challenges many residents face in enrolling at private universities within the county or relocating to Monrovia for their studies. These hardships, he said, make the transformation of BCTC into a full-fledged university not just timely but essential.

"Take, for example, students leaving here to attend university in Monrovia. Some have even called me, asking for help with rent and school fees," Womba said. "Once this bill is passed, it will bring economic value to the county."

As a member of BCTC's board of trustees, Womba submitted the bill to the House of Representatives on May 22. The legislation seeks to repeal the act that established BCTC and replace it with a new law creating Bong County University.

Reflecting on his earlier legislative efforts, Womba recalled that his first bill - aimed at granting township status to a community in his district - was vetoed by former President George Weah. That experience, he said, discouraged him from introducing additional legislation during the Weah administration.

"The president said there was no funding to establish that township. I was disappointed when I saw similar bills from the Southeast being approved by President Weah," Womba said.

Still, the lawmaker expressed hope that President Boakai would take a different approach, noting that the proposed bill aligns with the administration's ARREST agenda, which prioritizes education.

"I'm trying President Boakai too," he said. "If he vetoes this bill, it will undermine his own ARREST agenda, where education is a key priority."

Womba added that he is confident about the bill's passage, noting that many of his colleagues in the Legislature have already expressed strong support.

"Even before the bill was introduced, I had already lobbied with my colleagues in Grand Bassa, Bong, and Montserrado," he said.

Since the bill's submission, it has received praise from citizens and stakeholders in Bong County, including BCTC President Dr. Alfredson Taikerweyah, who commended Womba for his foresight. Supporters believe the transition to university status will bring significant benefits, including new academic programs, increased enrollment, and a boost to research efforts through professional conferences.