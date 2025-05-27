West African Transport Ministers Meet in Ivory Coast to Explore Feasibility of Regional Bag States Airline

26 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Abidjan, Ivory Coas</Strong>t — In a bold move toward advancing the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), transport ministers from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria and Cape Verde met Thursday in Abidjan to explore the feasibility of establishing a regional airline under the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) framework, with an emphasis on leveraging a public-private partnership model.

The high-level meeting marked a critical step in Africa's efforts to transform the aviation sector into a driver of economic growth, integration and connectivity. The ministers agreed that a jointly owned BAG States airline, supported by private sector investment, would not only improve regional air links but also serve as a sustainable model aligned with the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Representing Liberia was Transport Minister Sirleaf Ralph Tyler, who reaffirmed the country's commitment to regional aviation as a key pillar for economic empowerment and trade facilitation. Sierra Leone was represented by Minister Festus Keyamo; Guinea by Minister Ousmane Gaoual Diallo; Gambia by Minister Ebrima Sillah; Ghana by Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpu; and Cape Verde by Dr. Jose Luis Sa Nogueira. Nigeria's delegation also participated, adding weight to the regional initiative.

The ministers acknowledged the vast untapped potential in the African aviation sector and stressed the importance of political will, regional cooperation and private capital in building a commercially viable airline that meets the aspirations of African citizens. The proposed airline is expected to boost intra-African travel, reduce flight costs and provide efficient, safe and competitive air services within and beyond the region.

The initiative is closely aligned with SAATM's objectives, which include liberalizing air transport across Africa by removing restrictions on market access for signatory countries' airlines, thereby enhancing air connectivity, tourism, trade and regional integration.

In a joint communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the ministers called for the development of a feasibility roadmap outlining the legal, financial and institutional frameworks necessary for the airline's successful launch. They also recommended the formation of a high-level technical committee to engage aviation experts, regulators and private investors to support the project's implementation.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge of unity and collaboration among the BAG member states, signaling a collective commitment to strengthening Africa's aviation industry and improving the movement of people and goods across the continent.

"Africa must rise through the skies," one minister declared, capturing the shared ambition for a new chapter in African air transport.

