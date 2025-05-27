West Africa: Liberia Launches Registration Campaign for Undocumented Burkinabé Migrants

Monrovia — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has launched a nationwide registration campaign targeting undocumented Burkinabé nationals residing across the country, as concerns mount over their growing numbers.

The initiative, led by LIS Commissioner Colonel Elijah F. Rufus, aims to document Burkinabé migrants believed to have entered Liberia without following formal immigration procedures.

Authorities say the first phase of the registration drive is currently underway in five southeastern and central counties -- Grand Gedeh, Maryland, River Gee, Nimba, and Bong -- where large numbers of Burkinabé nationals are reportedly residing illegally.

According to immigration officials, the effort is in response to what they described as an "alarming increase" in the population of Burkinabé migrants, many of whom have settled in rural agricultural communities without legal documentation.

"The registration is intended to establish accurate data on Burkinabé nationals in Liberia and encourage compliance with immigration procedures, in accordance with ECOWAS protocols on the free movement of citizens," a senior LIS officer told reporters.

Under ECOWAS regulations, citizens of member states are permitted to travel freely within the region, but must still comply with national immigration procedures upon entry and residence in host countries.

Local officials in the counties involved in phase one of the exercise confirmed that thousands of Burkinabé nationals have turned out for the ongoing registration.

Residents in affected areas have welcomed the initiative, with several community leaders praising the LIS for bringing structure to what they described as an unmanaged influx of foreign nationals.

The LIS has not said when phase two of the registration will begin or which additional counties will be covered.