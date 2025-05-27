Monrovia — Liberia's House of Representatives has formally endorsed the country's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term, calling the move a "historic diplomatic milestone" and a reaffirmation of Liberia's global leadership in peace and security.

In a statement signed by Rep. Nehker E. Gaye, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Legislature pledged its "full and unwavering support" to the government and people of Liberia in their pursuit of a seat on the UN body charged with maintaining international peace and security.

"This historic bid marks a significant moment in Liberia's diplomatic journey and reflects the nation's enduring commitment to global peace, security, multilateral cooperation and democratic governance," the statement said.

The Security Council is composed of 15 members - five permanent and 10 non-permanent - with the non-permanent members elected to two-year terms by the United Nations General Assembly. Liberia is seeking one of the five non-permanent seats allocated for the 2026-2027 term. The vote is scheduled to take place in June 2025 during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

If elected, Liberia would serve from Jan. 1, 2026, to Dec. 31, 2027.

The House emphasized that Liberia's legacy of peacebuilding, regional diplomacy and post-conflict recovery positions it well to contribute meaningfully to Security Council discussions. Lawmakers said Liberia's presence on the council would help elevate the voices of smaller nations and promote more equitable global decision-making.

"The House recognizes the pivotal role that the Security Council plays in maintaining global peace and believes Liberia's presence will amplify the voice of smaller nations, especially within West Africa and the broader international community," the statement added.

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and the full Legislature committed to supporting the Executive through legislative, diplomatic and logistical means to secure victory in the upcoming vote.

The House also praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, for spearheading the campaign in collaboration with Liberia's diplomatic missions.

Lawmakers commended the efforts of Liberian ambassadors in friendly nations who continue to lobby for the bid and acknowledged the growing number of countries that have endorsed Liberia's candidacy. The statement encouraged more member states to follow suit.

"We thank other member states that have endorsed Liberia's bid and encourage others to follow, recognizing the country's long-standing contributions to global peace and security, reconciliation and respect for democratic values across Africa and beyond," it said.

With backing from both the Executive and Legislative branches, Liberia is expected to intensify its diplomatic campaign ahead of the June 2025 vote as it seeks to reassert its global standing by contributing to one of the UN's most powerful bodies.