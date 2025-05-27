Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia and Svitzer Present Country's First Certified Marine Pilot and Tug Master

Monrovia — In a landmark moment for Liberia's maritime sector, APM Terminals Liberia and Svitzer have officially presented Capt. Sam Jabbah and Capt. William Adolphus Lassanah as the country's first certified marine pilot and tug master. Both men are Liberians, trained under a transformative local capacity-building initiative.

The presentation ceremonies were held on Wednesday, May 21, at the National Port Authority (NPA) and Thursday, May 22, at the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), where the two institutions formally received the newly certified marine professionals.

Marine pilots and tug masters play critical roles in ensuring the safe and efficient movement of vessels in and out of harbors. A marine pilot boards incoming ships at sea and expertly guides them through port waters using in-depth knowledge of local tides, currents and navigational hazards. A tug master operates the powerful tugboats that assist larger vessels by pushing, pulling and maneuvering them safely into dock, particularly in tight or high-risk port areas. Together, these roles are vital to port operations and national trade security.

This milestone is part of a broader "Liberianization" program led by APM Terminals Liberia in collaboration with Svitzer, aimed at building a sustainable pipeline of homegrown marine professionals to power the future of the country's port and marine services.

Speaking at the events, Etienne Saint-Jean, head of operations at APM Terminals Liberia, described the certification of Jabbah and Lassanah as a major step toward closing a long-standing skills gap in Liberia's marine services.

"For decades, Liberia has relied on foreign marine pilots and tug masters to safely guide vessels into the Freeport of Monrovia," Saint-Jean said. "But today, APM Terminals, in collaboration with Svitzer Liberia and under the regulatory guidance of the NPA and LiMA, proudly presents a new chapter where our own people are now fully trained to lead this essential work."

He emphasized that the initiative goes beyond the accomplishments of the two pioneers.

"We currently have several other Liberians in the training pipeline -- engineers, pilots and tug master candidates -- undergoing rigorous international certification to take on critical roles in the sector," he added.

Jan Buijze, managing director of APM Terminals Liberia, lauded the achievement as both historic and inspirational.

"Sam and William have made history. They are the first to complete this journey, and their dedication and success serve as an inspiration to young Liberians, especially women, considering careers in the maritime sector," Buijze said. "We are extremely proud of what they've accomplished."

Capt. Ahmad Hamdy, Svitzer's country manager for Liberia and Bahrain, praised the rigor of the training and the resilience of both men.

"This wasn't easy. They trained abroad, away from family, and under tough conditions. But they succeeded," Hamdy said.

Endorsements from National Authorities

NPA Managing Director Sekou A.M. Dukuly expressed deep appreciation for the investment APM Terminals and Svitzer have made in Liberian talent. He noted that the achievement aligns with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision for economic self-reliance and global competitiveness.

"This success opens a new chapter in transforming Liberia's maritime sector. The president is proud of what Sam and William have accomplished, and even more proud of the commitment APM Terminals and Svitzer have shown in training future leaders for this critical industry," Dukuly said.

Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, reinforced the importance of these milestones as part of a broader national strategy.

"With extended port hours and increasing demands, we will need more certified captains, pilots and engineers. I'm pleased to hear that more Liberians are in the pipeline for training. This is the kind of vision we need to uplift our maritime sector," Lighe said.

Looking Ahead

The stories of Capt. Jabbah and Capt. Lassanah reflect more than personal achievement -- they symbolize the future of Liberian maritime excellence. APM Terminals Liberia and Svitzer's investment in training, certification and international exposure has created a foundation for a new generation of marine professionals.

"This is just the beginning," Buijze said. "We are committed to expanding the program until Liberia is fully equipped with the talent it needs to run and lead its marine operations."