Liberia: LWSC, Finance Ministry Engage in Deep Dive to Address Water and Sanitation Challenges

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) held a high-level "Deep Dive" meeting on Monday, aimed at identifying bottlenecks and aligning strategies to improve water and sanitation service delivery across the country.

Welcoming the delegation, LWSC Managing Director Mo Ali expressed deep appreciation for the Ministry's engagement, noting that their presence at the LWSC boardroom symbolized a shared commitment to addressing pressing issues in the sector.

"We are mandated to provide water and sewage services to Monrovia, all county capitals, and communities with populations of 5,000 or more," Ali stated. "We've concluded the draft of our new five-year strategic plan, which aligns with the ARREST Agenda and will be validated next week."

Ali emphasized the urgent need to address Liberia's aging water infrastructure most of which dates back to the 1950s. "The pipelines from White Plains and our sewer systems were built in 1953 and designed to last 50 years. We're well past that timeframe," he said, pointing to severe water loss and leakage due to outdated systems.

One of the corporation's greatest challenges, Ali revealed, is revenue collection. "In the first quarter of 2025, we billed L$1.54 million but collected only L$545,000--just over 30%. If we were collecting even 90% of what we actually bill, not counting losses or theft, we'd be in a much better position financially," he explained.

To improve collection efficiency, Ali announced a shift toward a prepaid system. "We've begun piloting prepayment and are targeting 85% to 90% collection efficiency shortly," he said. "With verified customers between 17,000 and 20,000, this reform will allow LWSC to become more self-sustaining and eventually expand services to other counties."

Ali also highlighted opportunities for public-private partnerships in the sewage system, noting its revenue potential. "If we rehabilitate the Monrovia sewage network from Bushrod Island to Old Road, we can significantly increase income and service connections."

He concluded his remarks with a call for continued support and investment. "Once our strategic plan is finalized, we hope you can share it with potential investors. There's a real opportunity here to drive development through water and sanitation."

In response, Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan II commended Mo Ali and the LWSC team for their commitment, energy, and leadership. "You've energized your staff, and we see that motivation reflected in their work on the ground," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Water Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ngafuan II explained the purpose of the Ministry's Deep Dive series, which has included sectors such as health, public works, energy, and now water. "When we dive, it's serious. We've dived into public works, agriculture, and energy. Today, we're diving into the sector that literally holds the water," he joked.

He affirmed the Ministry's role as a facilitator. "We are here not to dictate but to listen and collaborate. We've increased our support to the water sector and are engaging partners like the World Bank to secure more funding."

Minister Ngafuan II stressed the importance of efficient delivery. "It's not just about asking for more money. It's about how well we use what we already have. Execution delays--even by a few weeks--can derail projects for years and hurt our people."

He also acknowledged the broader impact of improved water services on health and education. "Water is life. Access to clean water reduces disease, supports learning, and empowers communities."

Closing his remarks, the Minister offered his full support: "You all wear the badge of honor. You are water and sewer people, and that is something noble. The Ministry of Finance is here to support you, to dive deep with you, and to make real changes happen for the Liberian people."

The meeting concluded with a call for media personnel to exit, as both teams prepared to delve into the technical and financial details of LWSC's operations.