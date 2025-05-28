Nigeria: NSF - Hosts Ogun Defeats Kogi, FCT to Reach Handball Final At Gateway Games 2024

With momentum and motivation surging through the squad, hopes of clinching gold on home soil have never been higher

Ogun State handball teams have taken a giant leap toward glory at the ongoing Gateway Games 2024, defeating Kogi State and the FCT in a tense semifinal clash to earn coveted spots in the final.

The female category match at the lively Alake Sports Centre in Ijeja, Abeokuta, electrified the home crowd as the host team edged past their northern challengers with a 24-19 victory.

With momentum and motivation surging through the squad, hopes of clinching gold on home soil have never been higher.

Donning their iconic yellow jerseys, Team Ogun showcased grit and determination to overcome Kogi; who they had already beaten in the group stage, in what proved to be a hard-fought rematch.

The semifinal victory not only highlighted Ogun's tactical strength but also reinforced their position as title favourites in the women's handball event at the 2024 National Sports Festival.

Following the triumph, Head Coach Shola Sekoni expressed pride in his players' performance and hinted at more to come in the final.

"I feel so great; we're coming gradually," Sekoni told PREMIUM TIMES. "The players have given me 75 per cent today. I'm sure the remaining percentage will be added in the final."

He credited the team's morale and unity to the support of Governor Dapo Abiodun, whose intervention and promises have re-energised the squad.

"The players were motivated by the gesture of Gov. Dapo Abiodun. He paid all the arrears and he has also promised them, and they are looking forward to the promise," Sekoni added.

Reflecting on their road to the final, Sekoni highlighted key battles against top teams.

"Before getting to this stage, we have played Kogi, Plateau, and Delta before meeting Kogi again in the semifinal. I expect gold in the final," he declared confidently.

One of the standout players, Abdulrasaq Idowu, also voiced optimism about Ogun's chances in the final while pleading for broader support for the sport.

"I'm confident we'll win gold," she said. "But I believe handball can be more popular in the country if the government at all levels organise more competitions."

She emphasised the need for more grassroots and institutional engagement in the sport.

"Local government competitions, school competitions, inter-state games, and more national and international tournaments will go a long way in encouraging youths to fall in love with handball," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the male team also defeated the hard-fighting Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja side 29-25 in one of the male-handball semi-finals played at the new look Alake Sports Complex Ijeja in Abeokuta

The highly charged match saw both sides ending the first half of the contest in 14-13 in favour of Ogun before extending the lead and eventually finishing the ticket for the final in the Handball event.

The Team Ogun Female side will clash with Sokoto who defeated Edo 32-25 in the other semi-final game played on the same day and venue.

With one final hurdle left to clear, Team Ogun stands on the brink of history, ready to bring home gold in front of their cheering fans.