Sudan: North Darfur Shelling Injures 16, Cholera Crisis Escalates Across Sudan

El Fasher / Abu Shouk Camp / El Gezira / Kharotum / Omdurman / Jebel Aulia / Sennar — At least 16 people, including women, were injured after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelled Abu Shouk camp for the displaced in El Fasher, North Darfur, according to the Coordination of Displaced Persons and Refugees.

Sources in El Fasher reported RSF artillery fire on Sunday and Monday. Casualty figures remain unverified, though limited clashes were observed on the city's northeastern edge on Monday morning.

The city, under siege for months, is now facing a deepening humanitarian crisis. Residents report acute food shortages, skyrocketing prices, and the near-total collapse of health services.

The El Fasher Resistance Committees said families are suffering from famine. "Ongoing bombardment prevents people from seeking food and aid," a statement read. Community kitchens, which many rely on, have shut down due to lack of support.

'Cholera outbreak'

Cholera is spreading rapidly across several states in Sudan. In Omdurman and Jebel Aulia in Khartoum state, El Gezira state, Sennar state, and North Kordofan, infections and deaths are rising sharply.

Former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he had contacted international health bodies to raise the alarm. He warned that hundreds are dying daily amid a devastated healthcare system.

In Omdurman, videos show overcrowded isolation centres and patients lying on the floor. Volunteers confirmed the deaths of at least 40 children from cholera in recent days and called for school and market closures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three new deaths were recorded in Jebel Aulia on Monday. Volunteers accused health authorities of obstructing aid efforts and failing to respond adequately.

In Sennar, authorities confirmed 51 cholera cases and five deaths. In North Kordofan, 20 deaths reported, while nearby villages registered dozens of infections.

El Gezira is also facing outbreaks of cholera and dengue fever, along with medicine shortages and allegations of corruption in hospitals.

Volunteers said malaria medication meant to be free is being sold at inflated prices.

'Urgent action demanded'

Emergency lawyers urged the declaration of a public health emergency and called on both RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces to allow humanitarian access. They demanded rapid efforts to provide clean water, open cholera treatment centres, and conduct public health campaigns.

They stressed the need to lift all barriers to aid delivery and ensure humanitarian organisations can operate without political interference.