Sudan: 'RSF Reclaims Towns in Kordofan', Conflict and Displacement Surge Across Sudan

El Dabibat / El Khawi / Hiban Locality / El Fasher / Abu Shouk Camp — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) say they have seized full control of El Dabibat in South Kordofan after launching drone strikes and ground assaults on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and allied brigades. In a statement on Thursday, the RSF said it had captured military vehicles, weapons, and ammunition. The group also claimed to have taken El Khawi in neighbouring West Kordofan, with videos posted online appearing to show RSF fighters inside the town.

El Dabibat, a strategic gateway between Kordofan and Darfur, had briefly fallen under SAF control on Friday, 23 May. At the time, a Sudanese army spokesperson announced that SAF forces had "tightened control" over the town after intense battles with the RSF. Joint forces allied with the army claimed they had inflicted heavy losses on RSF units "in both lives and equipment."

The SAF described the retaking of El Dabibat as a key step in securing the Kordofan region, which comprises South, North, and West Kordofan, and laying the groundwork for an advance into Darfur's five states.

However, the RSF has now reasserted control of the area, just days after its loss. Sudan's Vice President Malik Agar previously reported to be advancing to reopen the strategic El Obeid-Dilling road, which connects key urban centres across South Kordofan.

Fighting in and around El Dabibat has displaced at least 565 families, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

SPLM-N accuses SAF of 'village burnings'

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu, accused SAF and allied brigades of burning eight villages in Hiban locality in South Kordofan, earlier this month.

In a statement by the group today, SPLM-N alleged over 2,000 families were displaced in the attack, including 55 orphaned children.

The group also alleged that troops from SAF's 10th Division, supported by El Baraa Brigades, used artillery and drones to destroy villages and loot property.

SAF previously announced the recapture of several SPLM-N areas and has claimed control of the Kadugli-Dilling road.

El Fasher

In North Darfur, El Fasher remains under heavy shelling as clashes between RSF and SAF escalate. IOM reported that 281 families fled the city and the Abu Shouk displacement camp between 21 and 27 May. Over 500,000 people have fled El Fasher and Zamzam camp since April.

Local resistance committees say food shortages have pushed prices beyond reach. A pound of sugar now costs up to SDG 35,000 via banking apps, while sorghum, a staple, sells for SDG 650,000. Soap, lentils, oil, and salt are also in critically short supply.

Civilians reported fresh RSF shelling on Wednesday morning, followed by SAF retaliation from the city's eastern flank.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed ongoing bombardments and daily civilian casualties.

It also warned that around 250,000 children in North Darfur are out of school, with only 14 per cent receiving educational support due to insecurity and lack of funding.