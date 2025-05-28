West Africa: Ghana - Opposition Party Activist Charged With Publication of False News

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is concerned about the criminal prosecution of Alfred Ababio Kumi, a Ghanaian opposition party activist, over allegations he made on social media regarding purported judicial misconduct.

Kumi, also known as Adenta Kumi and a former parliamentary aspirant of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been charged with the publication of false news, a misdemeanour offence under Section 208 of Ghana's Criminal Offences Act that carries a penalty of up to three years' imprisonment.

According to his lawyer, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the charge was formally filed by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) on Wednesday, May 23, 2025, following Kumi's arrest from his home on Friday, May 17, by armed National Security operatives.

The case stems from social media claims made by Mr. Kumi that Justices Gabriel Pwamang, Adibu-Asiedu and Emmanuel Yoni Kulendi, members of a committee investigating a petition to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, met with Thaddeus Sory, the lawyer representing the petitioner, at a restaurant in Accra and discussed the case. Citing this alleged meeting, Kumi petitioned President John Mahama to dissolve the committee, arguing that the judges were compromised.

Footage from a CCTV camera, purportedly from the Santoku Restaurant where the meeting is alleged to have taken place, has been circulating online, although its authenticity has not been independently verified. Thaddeus Sory has, however, denied the allegation.

Kumi has since provided a caution statement after interrogation by NIB officials in the presence of his lawyer. In media interviews, Opoku Gyamfi confirmed that the charge relates to Kumi's allegations against the judges.

The MFWA finds it troubling that Kumi is being criminally prosecuted for expressing a strong, albeit controversial, opinion on a matter of national interest. Even more concerning is the use of armed operatives to arrest him at home; an excessive response that sends a chilling message to citizens and commentators.

The MFWA calls on the government and security agencies to handle the case with proportionality and respect for constitutional freedoms, particularly the right to free expression.