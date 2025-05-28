Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Governing Council Members for Three Federal Universities

In February, President Bola Tinubu dissolved the Governing Council of the University of Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed new members for the governing councils of the University of Abuja, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU).

In February, President Bola Tinubu dissolved the Governing Council of the University of Abuja and sacked the university's vice-chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, amid controversy over her eligibility.

The new governing council members for UNIABUJA are:

1. Rosemary Egonmwan - South South

2. Adedeji Adefuye - South West

3. Sarki Abdulkadir - North West

4. Aminu Dukku - North East

President Tinubu also filled the vacancies in the governing councils of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU).

The members appointed for UNN are:

1. Ogbonna Odo - South East

2. Muhammad Tahir - North West

New governing council members for NAU are

1. Nkem Okeke - South East

2. Ofoke Ugbala - South East

3. Amina Yakowa - North West

4. Nojeeb Agunbiade - South West

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

May 27, 2025