Nigeria: EFCC Accuses Emefiele of Alleged Receipt of $17.1m Kickbacks

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Alvan Gurumnaan, on Tuesday narrated to a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja how former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, allegedly received $17.1 million through one of his aides, Monday Osazuwa.

Gurumnaan, the eighth prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, claimed that the former CBN Governor received the money in multiple instalments over three years.

The EFCC investigator also alleged that Osazuwa was allegedly collecting the money from a Lagos-based businessman and handing it over to Emefiele until the week before his suspension from office.

The anti-graft body had arraigned Emefiele and one Herry Omoile before the court on a 26-count charge of accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property receipt.

He was also accused of conferring corrupt advantage on his associates contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Gurumnaan told Justice Rahman Oshodi that Osazuwa, who performed both personal and official errands for Emefiele, revealed details about the $17,100,000 he collected on behalf of the former CBN governor when he was interviewed at the EFCC's office.

LEADERSHIP recalled that Osazuwa had earlier testified as the first prosecution witness in this trial.

The witness testified that after the anti-graft agency invited Osazuwa to question him, he told investigators that he first met Emefiele when he was the Managing Director of Zenith Bank in 2014.

Gurumnaan also stated that Osazuwa informed the commission he had run various errands for Emefiele, including a personal errand where Emefiele asked him to contact a person named Mohit in London.

He further claimed that between September 2020 and June 2023, Osazuwa received $17,100,000 in cash on Emefiele's behalf.

The witness stated, "Upon receipt, Osazuwa delivered the money to Emefiele's residence in Ikoyi, passing it on to co-defendant Henry Omoile as instructed by Emefiele. Most of these transactions occurred on Fridays over the three-year period."

The witness also mentioned that they interviewed the businessman, who confirmed that he gave Osazuwa $17,100,000 from 2020 to 2023 for delivery to Emefiele.

The EFCC operatives said that they collected his phone and conducted an analysis, discovering WhatsApp messages that corroborated the information.

Gurumnaan, an EFCC operative, also informed Justice Oshodi that the commission had received multiple intelligence reports regarding abuse of office and soliciting funds allegedly involving Emefiele.

Gurumnaan also revealed that they had sent several letters to the CBN and invited officials from various departments for questioning.

The witness further told the judge they had collected documents related to the cases and investigated relevant personnel, although some were delayed or released on bail.

He noted that individuals who worked directly with Emefiele, including Osazuwa, John Adetola, and John Ogah, were also invited for questioning.

Gurumnaan claimed that one of Emefiele's aides, Eric Udoh, did not respond to summons issued against him and that despite efforts to locate him, including contacting Interpol and issuing a red notice, he remains unaccounted for and is wanted internationally.

Justice Oshodi has adjourned the case to October 7 for the continuation of the trial.