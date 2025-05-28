Nigeria: 1 Dies, 9 Others Injured As 2-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

One person has been confirmed dead, while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a two-storey building under construction collapsed in Ikorodu local government area of Lagos State.

Our correspondent gathered that some people were reportedly trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building sited around Ota-Ona Junction of Ikorodu, said to have collapsed in the afternoon while workers were working at the site.

Confirming the collapse, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the agency received distress alerts at 2:02pm and activated the state's emergency response plans from Agbowa and Alausa teams.

"Upon arrival of the agency's Tiger and Lion Response Teams at the incident scene by 14:40hours, it was discovered that a two-storey building undergoing construction had collapsed, with three victims trapped under the debris at the aforementioned location," Oke-Osanyintolun said.

He said the agency's intervention aided the rescue of nine people who were removed under the rubble.

The Permanent Secretary added that the injured victims have been attended to by LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Unit to ensure that they become stable before transferring them to hospital for advance medical care.