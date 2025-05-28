Nigeria: Professor Remanded in Prison for Alleged Forgery, Land Racketeering

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, on Tuesday, remanded Professor Sani Ibrahim in a correctional facility for allegations bordering on conspiracy, forgery and criminal trespass.

Ibrahim, a professor in the department of Biochemistry at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria alongside Mr. Mubarak Musa Saliu and others now at large, were currently standing trial before the court.

They were arraigned by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, in a 4-count charge over a plot of land located at Guzape in Abuja said to belong to Nextdora Nig. Ltd., with RC. No: 1190723.

The defendants were accused to have sometimes in December, 2024 fraudulently and dishonestly used as genuine, a document by changing the RC. No of Nextdora Ltd, From RC 1190723 to RC 564478 Netcap Interswitch, "which you knew or have reason to believe to be forged document and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 366 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Act.

"That you, Mubarak Musa Saliu 'M' of S/O Williams Utako, Abuja, Prof. Sani Ibrahim 'M' of Department of Biochemistry, Ahmadu Bello University and others now at large, sometimes in December, 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession a forged document wherein the RC. No of NEXTDORA LTD was changed from RC. 1190723 to RC. 564478 NETCAP INTERSWITCH, knowing same to be forged and intending that same shall fraudulently or dishonestly be used as genuine and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 368 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Act.

"That you, Mubarak Musa Saliu 'M' of S/O Williams Utako, Abuja, Prof. Sani Ibrahim 'M' of Department of Biochemistry, Ahmadu Bello University and others now at large, on December 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority, entered into PLOT NO 4411 Guzape, Abuja, belonging to NEXTDORA NIG LTD, with intent to commit an offence and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 348 of the Penal Code Act", the charges read.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Ademuyiwa Oyeyipo, after their earlier failure to appear in court in three consecutive adjourned dates.

Prof. Ibrahim who is the 2nd defendant in the criminal suit was evading appearance in court for two previous sittings, after being served by the Nigeria Police Force.

His absence prompted the Police, on the order of the court, to visit ABU Zaria and arrested him for arraignment Tuesday.

He, however, pleaded not guilty, when the charges were read to him in court.

His Counsel, Reuben Atabo (SAN), had filed a Notice of Preliminary Objection dated 20th May, 2025, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

The University don's coundel also faulted the perceived discrepancies in the Seal of the Prosecution Counsel and his names, while asking the court to strike out the charge for incompetence and lack of jurisdiction.

Having replied on point of law, the presiding Judge dismissed the preliminary objection.

Although the defendant's counsel made an oral application for bail for Prof. Ibrahim on Tuesday, it was however swiftly objected by the prosecution counsel, Barr. Frank Longe.

In his ruling, Justice Oyeyipo remanded Ibrahim in Correctional facilities till 19th June, 2025, for hearing, pending when a proper bail application is filed and debated.