Somalia: Former President Accuses Hassan Sheikh of Reversing Position On Elections

MOGADISHU, Somalia, May 28, 2025 - Former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has launched a scathing criticism of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accusing him of abandoning the very electoral principles he once championed.

Speaking at a high-profile opposition gathering in Mogadishu, Sharif reminded the public that just three years ago, Hassan Sheikh had opposed the same type of electoral process he now appears to support.

"Three years ago, the president sat here with us rejecting the kind of election I now oppose. What has changed in his position?" Sharif asked, in remarks seen as a direct challenge to the current administration's approach to the 2026 election.

The opposition bloc has raised concerns over the transparency and inclusivity of the electoral preparations, warning against any unilateral moves that could undermine the democratic process.

They are pressing for a timely and fair vote at the end of President Hassan Sheikh's term in May 2026. The outgoing leader set up a new plan to win the next election, said the critics.

Sharif, a leading figure in Somalia's political opposition, cautioned against any attempt to manipulate the electoral framework, insisting the Somali people deserve accountable leadership and a credible path forward.