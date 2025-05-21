Somalia: Somali Opposition Leaders Hold Key Political Talks in Nairobi Amid Deepening Electoral Dispute

Nairobi, Kenya — Somali opposition leaders, including federal lawmakers and regional state presidents, have gathered in Nairobi for high-level political talks aimed at addressing the escalating political crisis surrounding Somalia's electoral process.

The talks, which have gained momentum in recent days, come as tensions rise over President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's recent launch of a new political party, formed in alliance with three allied regional state leaders. The move has deepened divisions within the country's already fragile political landscape.

Among the prominent figures attending the Nairobi discussions are Jubbaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe), members of the Somali Federal Parliament, and several opposition politicians. On Tuesday, Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni arrived in the Kenyan capital, further amplifying the weight of the ongoing meetings.

The political standoff follows the appointment of a new Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Mohamud, which has begun registering political parties. However, major existing parties--some led by former Somali presidents--have yet to register, citing a lack of transparency and inclusion in the process.

In a notable development, several former Somali prime ministers, including Mohamed Hussein Roble--who played a crucial role during the 2021-2022 electoral impasse under former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo--have also joined the Nairobi talks.

Sources close to the discussions say the meetings could soon expand to include representatives of the international community, who are expected to meet with the opposition bloc to gauge the political climate and encourage dialogue.

As Somalia prepares for a new electoral phase, the Nairobi consultations are seen as a critical attempt by the opposition to present a unified front and push for an inclusive political process that could prevent further instability.