Zimbabwe: 'Pay to Listen' - Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa Signs Bizarre $92 Radio Tax Into Law

In a move that has stunned many Zimbabweans, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed into law a controversial bill requiring motorists to pay a hefty $92 annual radio license fee--just to be eligible for vehicle insurance.

Yes, you read that right: no radio license, no car insurance.

The new law has been met with disbelief and outrage across the country, with critics calling it an "insult to struggling citizens" and "a cash grab disguised as media support."

According to the legislation, all drivers must first pay for a radio license before insuring their vehicles--regardless of whether they even listen to the radio.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana defended the policy, saying the funds are meant to support public broadcasting and are "necessary and fair." He argued that since many drivers listen to the radio while on the road, they should contribute to its upkeep.

But the public isn't buying it.

"How does owning a car mean I automatically owe the government money to listen to the radio?" asked one frustrated Harare motorist. "Next thing they'll be taxing us for breathing air in traffic."

Economic analysts warn the new levy could worsen the number of uninsured vehicles on Zimbabwe's roads, as citizens already battling high inflation and joblessness may simply opt out of both the license and insurance.

Civil society groups have also condemned the law, saying it punishes people for simply owning a car and forces them to fund state media that many believe lacks independence and credibility.

"This is not just bad policy--it's senseless," said one analyst. "It's a tax wrapped in red tape with no logic and zero fairness."

With public outrage mounting, the spotlight now turns to how the government plans to enforce the new law--and whether citizen pushback will force a rethink.

Until then, Zimbabweans may have to start paying to listen--or keep the radio off and hope for the best.