Zimbabwe: Chamisa Slams New Radio Licence Law As 'Heartless' and 'Draconian'

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has launched a scathing attack on the newly gazetted Broadcasting Services Amendment Act (No. 2 of 2025) calling the legislation "draconian" and "outrightly heartless" for forcing motorists to buy a radio licence before renewing their vehicle licences.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently assented to the law triggering mixed reactions from members of the public and politicians.

In a post on his official X account, Chamisa accused the government of driving citizens into deeper poverty through excessive taxation, questioning why ordinary Zimbabweans are being subjected to what he described as "cruel taxation."

"A new law requiring motorists to buy a radio licence before renewing their vehicle licences... is too draconian, anti-citizens and outrightly heartless. So a person who owns a car pays Zinara, ZBC, insurance and toll gate--how are people supposed to survive? When shall all this end?

"Citizens are being pauperised left, right and centre. Why does the citizenry of this country deserve so uncaring and heartless a leadership? Why must I pay for a service I don't use? Why should I pay for partisan propaganda, where I am attacked in person and demonised from dawn to dusk?" Chamisa said.

The amendment now makes it illegal for the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) and motor insurance companies to issue motor vehicle insurance to individuals who do not possess a valid ZBC radio licence.

The only exemptions apply to vehicles without radio receivers or those granted a certificate of exemption by the state broadcaster.

The law is part of a wider set of changes that also affect the governance of Zimbabwe's broadcasting sector.

Among other provisions, the number of Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) board members has been reduced from 12 to 7, with a new requirement to ensure gender balance--meant to promote diversity and representation.

In addition, Section 7(2) of the principal Act has been amended to redefine broadcasting service categories. The updated classification now recognizes commercial, community, and subscription broadcasting services--aimed at creating a more flexible and inclusive licensing framework.

But despite these broader media reforms, it is the mandatory radio licence requirement that has ignited the most backlash.

"Is this not naked provocation? Is Zimbabwe not a crime scene?" Chamisa asked rhetorically, questioning the role of Parliament in passing such legislation. "Do we have a Parliament in Zimbabwe? Which other country does this to her citizens?" Chamisa asked

ZBC has long been accused by opposition parties of biased coverage and serving as a mouthpiece for the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Critics argue that forcing citizens to fund the broadcaster through mandatory fees--regardless of use--is both unjust and unconstitutional.

Government officials have defended the law, arguing that it is necessary to ensure sustainable funding for public broadcasting and to enforce compliance that has traditionally been low.