Nigeria: Past Bombings in Abuja

There had been several incidents of bombings in Abuja and its environs since 2010.

Specifically, the first incident occurred on October 1, 2010 during Nigeria's 50th Independence Day celebrations when two vehicle bombs exploded near the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The incidents, which recorded 12 deaths and 17 injuries, was reported to have been carried out by the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

Members of MEND later claimed responsibility for the attack. Their mission for carrying out the attack at that time was not revealed.

In the same vein, there was another one on June 16, 2011 when a suicide bomber targeted the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, killing two people, including the bomber and a traffic officer.

Boko Haram terrorists later claimed responsibility for the bombing.

On August 26, 2011, a suicide bomber struck at the United Nations (UN) building in Abuja, leaving 21 people dead and many others injured.

Similarly, no fewer than 35 persons were reportedly killed and many others in the Christmas Day bombing of St Theresa's Church at Madalla, which is in Niger State - just about 10 kilometres to the nation's capital.

The incident happened during a church service. The Boko Haram sect also claimed to have carried out the attack.

In the early hours of April 14, 2014, two bombs exploded at a crowded bus station at Nyanya in Abuja, leaving 88 persons dead and about 200 others injured.

On January 6, 2025, an explosion occurred at the Tsangayar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School located in Kuchibiyi community,Byazhin, Bwari Area Council Abuja killing two.