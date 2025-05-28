Nigeria: FCTA Seals FIRS, Ibro Hotel, Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has intervened in the ongoing crackdown on defaulters of ground rent payment on landed properties in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Administration had earlier yesterday commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of ground rent, from 10 to 43 years.

Daily Trust reports that properties owned by government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals were affected.

Among the earlier seized properties were the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) building, the Peoples Democratic Party's secretariat, the Ibro Hotels all located in Wuse Zone 5.

Tinubu intervenes

However, by Mr. President's intervention, holders of the affected properties now have 14 days (two weeks) to settle the outstanding their ground rents, with associated penalties.

Briefing newsmen on the development, Director, FCT Department of Land Administration, Mr. Chijioke Nwankwoeze, said for properties in the Central Area, the sum of N5 million will be paid by the defaulters as penalty, in addition to the ground rent owed.

He added that for those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will pay the sum of N3 million as penalty, while defaulters in Wuse I, Garki I and Garki II will pay N2 million as penalty, all in addition to the ground rent owed.

According to him, all those who purchased properties from other people, but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister's Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment now have 14 days (two weeks) to do so at the FCT Department of Land Administration.

Furthermore, Nwankwoeze revealed that the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has granted a 14 days (two weeks) grace period to all property holders in the FCT to pay up their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O)/Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, or risk revocation of those titles.

"Going forward, the Minister has advised property owners in the FCT to ensure that they pay all necessary bills and charges on their properties as at and when due, so as to enable the government to continue to carry out necessary developmental projects for the benefit of the people."

You goofed; we are not owing - FIRS

Daily Trust reports that immediately after the FIRS building at Wuse Zone 5 was sealed, a statement released via X, Arabirin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Executive Chairman, accused the FCTA, led by Minister Nyesom Wike, of targeting the agency unfairly.

"It's so unprofessional of the Wike-led FCTA to close our office, distracting staff from going about their duties when we did nothing wrong," Atoyebi stated.

"Especially in a crucial week like this when we are looking forward to signing the Tax Reform Bills. FCTA, you goofed big time, FIRS don't owe you."

She further accused the FCTA of attempting to use the FIRS as a scapegoat.

"If you are looking for a fall guy, please move further, we shouldn't be your scapegoat when you know well that the lies you spread in the media and your malicious/illegal action will hurt our operations.

"FIRS is not owing for 25 years. We have paid until 2023. We have the evidence," she said.

Other buildings sealed

Speaking during the sealing of Plot 534, Cadastral Zone A02, Wuse Zone 1, belonging to Total PLC, the Director of Development Control, Tpl. Mukhtar Galadima, who led officials from the Department of Land Administration, said, "Today is about walking the talk. We announced this earlier, and we are here to implement what we said to take possession of all revoked properties, starting with this plot."

He noted that Total PLC property had accumulated over 10 years of unpaid ground rent, leading to its revocation in March 2025.

Also sealed is the Access Bank branch located on Plot 2456, Wuse 1, Cadastral Zone A02. The property belonged to Rana Taher Furniture Nigeria Limited and was revoked due to 34 years of unpaid ground rent.

Galadima said the enforcement would proceed to other parts of the city, including the Central Area, after the Wuse District exercise. He warned allottees with outstanding ground rent liabilities to act swiftly or risk similar enforcement measures.

The FCTA has been vocal about improving revenue generation through strict enforcement of land administration policies, under the leadership of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Also speaking, the Director of Land Administration, Mr. Chijioke Nwankwoeze, stated: "This building is currently occupied by Access Bank PLC, but the title belongs to a private company. The debt has spanned 34 years, and as such, the title has reverted to the FCTA."

He further revealed that the FIRS building located in Wuse Zone 5 was sealed for owing 25 years of ground rent. "This marks the beginning of repossession of over 4,794 revoked properties across the territory," Nwankwoeze said.

According to him, the affected plots have legally reverted to government ownership, and all occupants must vacate or resolve their land title issues through official channels.

What you should know about ground rent

Ground rent is a statutory tax that every land titleholder in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) must pay.

This means if you own land in the FCT and hold a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), paying ground rent is not optional--it's a mandatory obligation, enforced by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Land Use Act empowers the Administration to collect the rent annually for the entire 99 years the statutory offer lasts.

The FCT Administration had in March this year said property owners were owing the administration about N6 billion for grant rent.

The present FCT Administration led by Nyesom Wike, has prioritized the collection of such tax in order to generate money for the development of the city.

Nigerians react

The decision by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to seal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) office has sparked widespread reactions from Nigerians, with many questioning the motives behind the move and its broader implications.

Alhaji Sadik Audi suggested that the sealing of FIRS was just a tactic to divert attention,

"This is political trickery. They are targeting the PDP secretariat but including government property to distract public scrutiny," he said.

"It's just a strategy, but the PDP remains the prime target."

Rotnen Lepgak criticized the system, lamenting the burden placed on citizens, "Let them just seal Abuja completely. A land God gave for free, and people still have to pay to live. Chai!"

Olatimehin Deji pointed out inconsistencies in financial reports, stating, "And their annual report indicates all rent was paid."

For Faisal Idris Bawa, the development seemed like a prelude to further political maneuvering, "Testing the microphone for the upcoming sealing of the PDP secretariat."

Japheth Joseph took a humorous approach, quipping, "The taxman has met a bigger tax collector! So, who is collecting tax now?"

Godstime Ojomenyo John warned that no institution or individual is immune to such actions, "In this country, eventually, the hand will reach everybody."

Dauda Mohammed echoed similar sentiments, noting,"When the taxman is taxed, the noise becomes too loud."

Maina Mohammed Adam criticized FIRS for labeling the action as malicious, arguing, "Calling the FCTA's action malicious is deflective. No government agency should operate above accountability. If the office was sealed, there were likely regulatory or legal grounds for it. Instead of name-calling, FIRS should focus on compliance and fostering inter-agency respect."

Others speculated on hidden political motives behind the move.

Tonbrapade Jacob Jay Jay suggested, "Wike may be using the FIRS as a smokescreen to deal with his real target--the PDP."

Augustine Eshiet hinted at political maneuvering, saying, "When I said I liked Wike yesterday, some people didn't understand me."

Akem Basil described the situation as part of a larger political game, "This isn't your fight; they are just using you as pawns in the game."

Engineer Ozo Godday Ehizorkhai welcomed the action, stating, "This is a good move. If the government sanitizes itself, Nigeria will become the number one country in the world."

Omokorede Olanrewaju questioned why debts were ignored, arguing.

"Why are they owing ground rent? A letter of reminder was sent to everyone in debt, yet they refused to comply. How will the government function if statutory fees are not paid?"

Agwu Arisa Agwu took a more critical stance, arguing that the government was focused on power plays rather than addressing pressing issues,

"This is an abuse of power. They don't see the dilapidated schools, hospitals, lack of potable water in FCT communities, and insecurity!"