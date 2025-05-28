Ghana: SDA Church Launches 75th Anniversary Celebration in Northern Ghana

The Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in Northern Ghana on Saturday officially launched its 75th anniversary celebration with a colourful ceremony at the Tamale Hospital Road SDA Central Church.

The event, on the theme: "75 Years of Mission: Advancing Faith - Transforming Communities," marked the beginning of a year-long reflection on the church's growth, impact, and vision since its establishment in the region in 1950.

Speaking at the launch, the President of the North Ghana Mission of the SDA Church, Pastor George Kossi-Ekao Amouzou, urged members to renew their commitment to mission work and community transformation, emphasising that their efforts would not be in vain.

"For 75 years, the church has stood as a beacon of faith, education, health, and moral guidance in Northern Ghana," he said, referencing the biblical inspiration from 1 Corinthians 15:58.

Pastor Amouzou paid tribute to early pioneers such as Elder Moses Kwabena Kuma Okone of Kumdi and Pastor Emmanuel Bruce Akyiano, the first SDA pastor assigned to the North, who laid the groundwork for the church under challenging conditions.

"These men and women laid the foundation. We now stand on their shoulders to continue the mission," he noted.

Providing a historical context, Pastor Amouzou recalled that while the SDA Church began in Ghana in 1888, it was not until 1950 that dedicated efforts were made to introduce the faith to the Northern Territories. In those early days, missionaries walked long distances, preached in open spaces, and made personal sacrifices to establish congregations and spread the gospel.

Pastor Amouzou challenged members to recommit themselves to evangelism, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and media outreach.

"Let every member become a missionary in the home, at the market, in schools and offices, this is how we transform communities," he emphasised.

Today, the SDA Church's presence in Northern Ghana has expanded significantly, with the North Ghana Mission overseeing a vibrant network of congregations, schools, a hospital, and various community development initiatives.

Mr Kwaku Osei, Chairman of the 75th Anniversary Planning Committee, stated that the year-long celebration would honour the church's legacy while inspiring present and future generations to live out its mission.

"This anniversary is not just a commemoration; it is a call to build stronger communities through faith and service," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and church members who have devoted their time and resources to support the activities planned for the celebration.