Ghana Embassy in Washington DC to Reopen to Consular Services - Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC, United States, will be reopened tomorrow to resume full consular services.

This move follows the uncovering of an Information Technology (IT) breach that led to a temporary closure of the Embassy, recall of Home-Based Staff and suspension of Local Staff.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra, said a team of seasoned diplomats had been tasked to oversee the mission's operations.

They are also to implement a total systems overhaul, as well as restoring integrity in the embassy's operations.

"The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that the Embassy is set to reopen on Thursday May 29, 2025. We assure that measures have been put in place to clear the backlog. Any inconvenience resulting from our necessary interventions is deeply regretted," the statement said.

"Following the recall of Home- Based Staff and the suspension of Local Staff of the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, United States of America, a team of seasoned diplomats led by an astute diplomat from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been tasked to run the mission to ensure total systems overhaul, restore integrity in the embassy's operations and complete ongoing structural reforms," the statement added.

The statement also noted that an Information Technology (IT) team had been deployed to reconfigure the website and payment platforms to eliminate all unofficial and unauthorised links associated with the IT system of the embassy.

The ministry in the statement assured that measures were in place to clear the backlog of work and has informed the Auditor-General and Attorney-General of the circumstances which led to the closure for further action.

"The ministry additionally conveys that the unfortunate circumstances which led to the closure of the embassy have been brought to the attention of the Auditor-General and the Attorney-General of the Republic of Ghana for further action and appropriate sanctions," the statement said.

The ministry in the statement, reiterated its commitment to enhancing service delivery, transparency, and accountability, as well as protecting the country's image in the international community.

The ministry also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and assured the public of the ministry's dedication to improving its services.