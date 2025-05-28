Mali: In Bamako, Access to Clean Water Improves People's Lives

press release

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

After benefiting from 288 million liters of drinking water, Bamako is expanding access to drinking water services on its left bank.

Planned developments include social connection works, the construction of a pumping station, and water towers in the capital and secondary cities.

These investments are projected to benefit over 3 million people in Mali.

In the neighborhood of Sabalibougou, located on the right bank of Bamako, a faucet was installed at the foot of the kitchen wall in Coulibaly Lamine's house. Since 2021, this installation has provided the whole family with consistent access to drinking water at home. "Before this tap was installed, we had to travel several kilometers to fetch water," she recalls. Rusty old water cans and scrap metal from rickshaws previously used for water transport can still be seen at the corner of the wall.

The neighboring area of Kalaban Coura also benefits from access to drinking water. Mrs. Djanaba Touré, a beneficiary of social connections, explains the advantages of this installation. "Since the installation of the faucet, our children no longer get sick so frequently," she says, noting that having water available at home has also led to cost savings. "Previously, we could spend up to 20,000 FCFA per month to buy water far from our neighborhood; now our water bill is about 3,500 CFA francs," she explains.

It is unthinkable to imagine Bamako today without the intervention of this project. Before, Bamako was only at 220 million liters; it is Kabala that has increased the production of drinking water to more than 500 million liters today. Idrissa Sadou Diallo, Director General of the Société Malienne de Patrimoine de l'Eau Potable

Increased drinking water capacity from 220 million liters to 500 million liters

On the right bank of the Niger River, access to drinking water has become a reality thanks to the installation of water towers and an extensive distribution network by the Bamako Water Supply Project for Mali from the town of Kabala. "It is unthinkable to imagine Bamako today without the intervention of this project," says Idrissa Sadou Diallo, Director General of the Société Malienne de Patrimoine de l'Eau Potable (SOMAPEP.SA). "Before, Bamako was only at 220 million liters; it is Kabala that has increased the production of drinking water to more than 500 million liters today," he added.

The Kabala project subsidized more than 106,000 social connections, allowing the population to benefit from these connections at a rate of 20,000 CFA francs, instead of the usual 150,000 CFA francs. Additionally, the project facilitated the construction of over 2,000 km of water pipeline network, enhancing the existing infrastructure and expanding the distribution network. The project provided over 1.3 million people with access to safe drinking water and improved water services for more than 2 million others.

In order to strengthen the achievements of the Kabala project, which are considered positive by the beneficiary populations, the Government of Mali and the World Bank signed a new financing agreement on February 7, 2025, amounting to €92.2 million, or approximately CFAF 60.4 billion. The Mali Water Security Support Project (PASEMa) pursues the objectives of Phases I and II of the Kabala Potable Water Supply Program.

Water distribution in progress on the left bank

Efforts to improve access to drinking water services are focused on establishing social connections on Bamako's left bank as well as in five secondary cities in Mali. In Bamako, the plan includes constructing a pumping station in Missira and a 2,000 m³ water tower in Kati Sud, transferring water from Djikoroni-Para to the Missira station, and then from Missira to Kati-Sud. In the secondary cities, the project will support the development of water supply systems, including production infrastructure for a volume of 24,400 m³/day, pumping stations, three 2,000 m³ water towers, a semi-underground reservoir of 1,000 m³, a water distribution network, social connections, and public standpipes in the periphery. The project will also develop water source protection schemes within the Niger and Senegal River basins that supply the selected cities.

Mali's Minister of Economy and Finance expressed confidence in the initiative. "This new project demonstrates the government's commitment to prioritizing citizens' needs and enabling them to manage their future by ensuring access to vital resources such as water," said Alousséni Sanou.

PASEMa aims to enhance the efficiency of the distribution network, saving about 24 million liters of water, equivalent to constructing a production plant of similar capacity. The project plans to replace 25,000 old connections that cause significant water losses and includes a component to protect water resources.