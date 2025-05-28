Somalia/Cameroon: Somali President Hosts Legendary Footballers On Historic Visit

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed internationally renowned former football stars Samuel Eto'o, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Jay-Jay Okocha at the Presidential Palace during their historic visit to the country.

Eto'o, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, along with Adebayor and Okocha, visited Somalia as part of efforts highlighting the country's improving security and recovery. President Hassan Sheikh expressed gratitude for their visit, which he said reflects growing confidence in Somalia's progress.

"The Federal Government of Somalia is making strong efforts to develop various sports in the country and to promote the talents of Somali youth in athletics," the President stated.

He added that the visit of these global sports figures symbolizes increasing international trust in Somalia and underscores the ongoing development, particularly in youth engagement and sports promotion.

The event was attended by Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Abdiqadir Ali; the Chairman of the Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed; South Sudan Football Federation Chairman Augustino Maduot Parek; and Djibouti Football Federation Chairman Suleyman Hassan Waaberi.