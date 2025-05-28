Somalia/Cameroon: Somali President Hosts Legendary Footballers On Historic Visit

28 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed internationally renowned former football stars Samuel Eto'o, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Jay-Jay Okocha at the Presidential Palace during their historic visit to the country.

Eto'o, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, along with Adebayor and Okocha, visited Somalia as part of efforts highlighting the country's improving security and recovery. President Hassan Sheikh expressed gratitude for their visit, which he said reflects growing confidence in Somalia's progress.

"The Federal Government of Somalia is making strong efforts to develop various sports in the country and to promote the talents of Somali youth in athletics," the President stated.

He added that the visit of these global sports figures symbolizes increasing international trust in Somalia and underscores the ongoing development, particularly in youth engagement and sports promotion.

The event was attended by Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Abdiqadir Ali; the Chairman of the Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed; South Sudan Football Federation Chairman Augustino Maduot Parek; and Djibouti Football Federation Chairman Suleyman Hassan Waaberi.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.